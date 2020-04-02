Nakheel launches cleaning programme in Dubai

Nakheel has embarked on a two-week precautionary deep disinfection programme at all 647 residential buildings in its Dubai property portfolio.

The move is part of the developers ongoing commitment to safeguarding public health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking place until April 12th, the exercise covers all buildings managed by Nakheel Strata and all apartment blocks under Nakheel’s residential leasing division.

Buildings at Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, The Gardens, Jumeirah Heights, Masakin Al Furjan, Badrah and International City are undergoing the deep disinfection, which covers all common areas – lifts, lobbies and corridors – using Dubai Municipality-approved materials.

The process is taking place during the government’s current night-time restrictions, under which residents should be at home between 20:00-06:00.

Nakheel urges residents to observe this policy.

The deep disinfection is in addition to several ongoing public safety initiatives at Nakheel buildings, including elevator and high touch point sanitisation every two hours, hand sanitiser at building entry points and strict control measures for contractors.

Nakheel has also deep cleaned all of its offices across Dubai, and continues to follow strict disinfection regimes at its offices, malls, buildings and communities.

Malls, although currently closed under government directives with the exception of supermarkets and pharmacies, are still undergoing regular sanitisation, with high touch points disinfected every 30 minutes.

Communities have been sterilised as part of Dubai Municipality’s disinfection programme.

In addition, all beaches, parks, pools and sports facilities are temporarily closed under government directives.

The company is also following work-from-home policies in line with government directives, and has asked customers to use online services instead of visiting its offices in person.

A Nakheel spokesperson said: “We are doing everything we can to protect people as much as possible.

“We also call on residents and customers to help us help them stay safe by following official instructions, including staying at home, avoiding non-essential activities and regular handwashing with soap and water.”