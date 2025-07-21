Much Better Adventures Launches New E-Bike Tour Offering in Iconic Global Destinations

With search interest in e-bikes up 29% in the UK and 17% globally YoY, and e-biking named as one of 2025’s top five adventure travel trends, Much Better Adventures is expanding its portfolio of cycling trips with five brand new e-biking holiday itineraries.

The new collection takes travellers from the highlands of Northern Vietnam to Peru’s Sacred Valley, culminating at the iconic Machu Picchu and to the beaches of Costa Rica. The new trips bring the adventure travel specialist to a total of 18 cycling holidays spanning 14 countries in what is becoming one of their customers most popular ways to travel.

The itineraries meet the rising demand for immersive travel amongst all generations of travellers with e-bikes opening up harder-to-reach destinations for those who are seeking a challenge but want it to feel achievable.

“E-biking is booming and it’s very easy to see why,” says Sam Bruce, co-founder of Much Better Adventures. “It opens up the world’s wildest places to more people, making tough terrain feel more doable and big adventures feel within reach. Knowing you’ve got that little boost gives you the confidence to go further, climb higher and explore deeper all under your own steam, just with a bit of extra “oomph”. This launch is about unlocking that sense of freedom and supporting our goal to make adventure travel more accessible, rewarding and low impact for everyone.”

The new e-bike tours include:

E-Bike Peru From Cusco to Machu Picchu

Ride through Peru’s Sacred Valley and across high Andean passes. Explore ancient Inca sites like Sacsayhuamán and Pisac, before culminating at the world wonder of Machu Picchu.

Cycle the Highlands of Northern Vietnam: The E-Bike Edition

Journey through Northern Vietnam’s striking scenery, riding up to Heaven’s Gate Pass, passing rice terraces, ethnic minority villages, and towering limestone peaks.

E-Bike Across Costa Rica From Coast to Coast

A ride from the Caribbean to the Pacific, taking in jungle trails, volcanic valleys, coffee plantations, and surf-lashed beaches.

Cycle the Jordan Trail to Petra: The E-Bike Edition

Traverse Jordan’s epic landscapes - from ancient mountain fortresses to the dramatic red sands of Wadi Rum.

Vicky Leach, adventure expansion manager and cycling specialist at Much Better Adventures, said: “These trips are about opening up landscapes, cultures and experiences you might not reach otherwise. They’re for curious people who want to travel deeper, better, get off the beaten track and into the wild. E-bikes aren’t the easy option; they’re an enabler to open up more remote terrain to a wider mix of riders, without skipping the satisfaction of a proper day in the saddle.

“It’s not about removing the effort, it’s about extending the possibilities. E-bikes let you go further and access wilder places while still covering ground under your own steam. We’ve seen a huge appetite for trips that combine physical challenge with country immersion, and our growing range of e-bike adventures is designed for that - experiences that connect you to places, people and the wild.”

The new trips join a lineup of e-bike-friendly adventures that combine riding with hiking, paddling, wild swimming and local food and wine, including trips in Spain’s Basque Country, Italy’s Prosecco Hills, and the Dolomites.

Readers can find out more about each e-bike tour here: https://www.muchbetteradventures.com/explore/e-biking/