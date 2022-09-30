MSC Cruises unveils new entertainment offerings on board MSC Seascape

MSC Cruises today revealed details of the new entertainment offerings on board MSC Seascape, including six fantastical new productions specially designed for the Chora Theatre. When MSC Seascape begins sailing in November this year, the innovative new Seaside Class flagship will provide endless hours of exclusive onboard entertainment featuring next-level production and interactive elements.

Steve Leatham, MSC Cruises Global Head of Entertainment, said: “MSC Seascape is an exciting new addition to our Seaside Class of ships with some of the most remarkable entertainment options that our guests have ever seen. Inspired by New York City, which is home to world-famous Broadway shows and musical productions, MSC Seascape features spectacular new shows and full-scale productions that will dazzle all our guests. These new top notch entertainment options will take our onboard experience to the next level with superb performers, gorgeous stage design and excellent production quality.”

The exciting new ship ship features the popular Dueling Pianos concept featured on MSC Seashore, which launched in 2021, as well as an entirely new theatre offering unique to MSC Seascape, including:

SIX NEW PRODUCTIONS AT THE CHORA THEATRE

The stunning Chora Theatre will be home to high-concept productions, with an exciting programme of varied shows offered every evening of the cruise, including six brand-new shows that will delight all guests.

IMAGINOCEAN – Guests will be awe-struck by this ocean-themed production complete with aerial and flying acts, aquatic animal puppetry, vocalists, and dancers outfitted in beautiful couture costumes inspired by the sea.

DREAMSCAPE – This otherworldly show will transport guests from real life to fantasy with circus performers, dancers and singers, along with interactive videos that will allow the audience to truly immerse themselves in an imaginary world.

IN CONCERT – A cast of outstanding vocalists and dancers will perform the rock classics that guests know and love, with flashing lights and concert-style scenery that will make the audience rock out to their favourite hits.

PREMIERE – Taking guests through cinematic history, singers and dancers will perform a celebration of movie genres showcasing the songs from unforgettable films with costumes and backdrops to match.

SHALL WE DANCE – This enthralling dance performance will highlight a variety of dance styles from Latin to ballroom, to contemporary, with technical artistry that will wow guests and leave them signing up for the next dance class on board.

LOVE BLOOMS – Featuring larger-than-life costumes and a blooming garden that comes to life, this show brings nature on board with vocalists, dancers, and circus artists.

BRAND NEW CONCEPT AT LE CABARET ROUGE

Inspired by French cabaret lounges of the 1920s, the Le Cabaret Rouge aft lounge will provide an elevated atmosphere for guests to enjoy unforgettable nights they will be talking about for the entirety of their sailing. Guests will be invited to step into the hottest new entertainment spot at sea, where they’ll discover an exhilarating environment. With live performances, a band, singers, dancers, aerialists, contortionists, and many more specialty acts Le Cabaret Rouge brings the Roaring 20’s back to life.

LIVELY ENTERTAINMENT ACROSS THE ENTIRE SHIP FROM DAY TO NIGHT

In addition to the new shows offered each evening, MSC Seascape will feature a variety of premier interactive entertainment options for all ages. There will be 21 thematic nights on board, complete with their own immersive costumes and decorations, including Country Night, Star for a Night and Hollywood Night.

In addition, there will be no shortage of thrilling high-tech experiences available during all hours of the cruise from the first ever ROBOTRON amusement ride and a rafting simulator to an interactive XD cinema and Formula Racer virtual simulator. To top off the cruising experience, there will be the classic parties that guests look forward to on board including the Sunshine Party, White Party and Gala Night.