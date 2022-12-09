MSC CRUISES LAUNCHES NEWEST FLAGSHIP MSC SEASCAPE AT A DAZZLING CEREMONY IN NEW YORK CITY

MSC Seascape Naming Ceremony, Alexa Aponte-Vago cuts the ribbon and names the ship and Master of the Vessel, Captain Francesco Di Palma

Last night MSC Cruises—the world’s third largest and fastest growing cruise brand—welcomed MSC Seascape to its fleet of innovative and glamourous ships.

he ship’s naming ceremony took place at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York City in recognition of New York becoming the line’s newest U.S. homeport in April 2023, ushering in an even wider variety of North American itineraries for guests from the U.S. and around the world.

More than 3,000 guests attended the event, including VIPs, key travel partners and global media as well as top management from the entire Cruise Division of the company and its parent MSC Group.

One of the highlights of the traditional maritime ceremony was a stunning performance from international singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli, hot on the heels of his performance at the naming ceremony for MSC World Europa last month in Doha, Qatar.

Godmother of the MSC Cruises fleet and international movie icon Sophia Loren blessed MSC Seascape virtually while Alexa Aponte-Vago, daughter of MSC Group’s founder and executive chairman Gianluigi Aponte, performed the traditional cutting of the ribbon to officially name the ship. Loren shared her wishes for the ship’s good luck and commented: “One of the highlights of the past 20 years has been to officiate the christening of MSC Cruises fleet not only because the Apontes have become like family to me but also because MSC has always occupied a special place in my heart. Let me bless the MSC Seascape, her great crew and all her passengers.”

Following the ceremony, the guests enjoyed a gourmet gala dinner followed by a standout performance by international Grammy Award winner singer/songwriter Ne-Yo.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “As the first MSC Cruises ship to be named in New York City, MSC Seascape represents a pivotal moment for the brand as we commit to further growing our presence in North America. Our latest flagship will serve as a great representation for all that we stand for at MSC Cruises, including sustainability, ground-breaking technology and modern design combined with an immersive and enriching guest experience delivered with European flair. Our guests will enjoy all of these wonderful amenities when she begins her sailings from Miami after the naming ceremony.”

MSC Seascape becomes the 21st ship in the MSC Cruises fleet and the second ship to be launched by the cruise line in a matter of weeks, following MSC World Europa’s naming ceremony in November. She will be closely followed by the line’s second LNG-powered vessel, MSC Euribia, which is due to come into service in June 2023.