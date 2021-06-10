MSC Cruises latest to confirm US summer return

MSC Cruises has become the latest line to confirmed restart plans for cruising from United States, with the first departures set for August.

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Corporation are also preparing to return over the summer.

The announcement follows approval from the Centres For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) for MSC Cruise’s plans for port agreements for PortMiami and Port Canaveral

MSC Meraviglia will kick off MSC Cruises’ restart starting August 2nd, with three- and four-night cruises from Miami to the Bahamas and featuring MSC Cruises’ exclusive new private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Then, starting September 18th, MSC Meraviglia will add seven-night cruises from Miami to the Bahamas and Caribbean, including Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

MSC Divina will resume cruising from Orlando (Port Canaveral) on September 16th, offering three-, four- and seven-night cruise options from to the Bahamas and Caribbean, also including stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

“With our vast experience cruising in Europe since August last year along with our industry-leading health and safety protocol, our United States guests can book with confidence knowing we are well prepared for a successful restart in that market,” said Gianni Onorato, chief executive of MSC Cruises.

“To ensure the safest experience for our guests, we previously announced a fleet-wide vaccination program for all crew, and we expect that the majority of our guests booking a cruise this summer will plan to be vaccinated prior to sail.

“The rapid distribution of vaccines in the United States has been a positive step toward helping vacationers get back to traveling, and we encourage our guests to take advantage of this added layer of protection when resuming travel this summer.”

MSC Cruises will reveal additional itinerary details for cruises on board MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina in the coming week, as well as health and safety measures and guidelines for guests.

MSC is also confirming today the cancellation of existing United States-based sailings.

The decision will affect the schedules of three ships:

Cruises onboard MSC Divina from July 1st through to and including September 15th

Cruises onboard MSC Meraviglia from July 1st through to and including September 17th

Cruises onboard MSC Armonia from July 1st through to and including October 24th