MORE CHOICE: BRITISH AIRWAYS HOLIDAYS CUSTOMERS CAN NOW PAY WITH AVIOS WHEN BOOKING HOLIDAYS

British Airways Executive Club Members now have more choice than ever when it comes to using their Avios, with the new option to redeem them towards the cost of a British Airways Holidays booking.

Customers choosing a flight and hotel and/or car package with British Airways Holidays, can now use Avios towards the total price of a holiday when making their booking. After selecting their preferred package, customers will be able to pick one of up to nine different Avios payment options at check out, allowing them to choose the amount of cash and Avios they wish to spend, with the cash amount starting from as little as £1, subject to holding a qualifying Avios balance. Examples include:

Return flights and two nights’ accommodation in Barcelona from £1 + 67,650 Avios for two people sharing (50p + 33,825 per person)**

Return flights and three nights’ accommodation in New York from £1 + 246,275 Avios for two people sharing (50p + 123,188 Avios per person)**

Alternatively, customers can secure their holiday with a deposit just using Avios, paying any remaining balance with cash in as many or few instalments as they like, provided the balance is paid off in full four or five* weeks before travel for short haul trips or seven weeks for long-haul.

British Airways Executive Club Members will also continue to earn Double Tier points with British Airways Holidays. To qualify they need to book flights and hotel, or flights and car hire, for five nights or more and travel before 31 December 2023. This includes solo travellers and any holidays already booked.

There are a number of ways for customers to collect Avios to spend on holidays, including spending on the British Airways American Express Credit Card, travelling with Uber, converting Nectar points and shopping on the British Airways Avios eStore. With more than 1,500 outlets to select from, savvy shoppers can earn Avios from any purchase that they make when visiting www.shopping.ba.com.

Claire Bentley, Managing Director of British Airways Holidays, said: “Now more than ever we want to give as many options as possible when it comes to booking that much needed holiday, so we are really excited to offer our Executive Club Members the ability to spend Avios on a package with British Airways Holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When people book with us, they can do so knowing that we take their holiday seriously. As well as a wide range of holidays to suit all travellers and budgets, we have a dedicated helpline available to customers at any point during their holiday, so they can switch off and relax knowing that they are in safe hands.”

In addition to packages with British Airways Holidays, British Airways Executive Club Members can use Avios to pay, or part pay for flights, as well as seat selection, upgrades and on board food and drink.

Elsewhere, after much feedback from customers, British Airways recently rolled out its Reward Flight Saver to 100 per cent of its network. This proposition allows customers to purchase a Reward Seat at a low flat fee, plus a fixed Avios amount. Members can travel to and from Europe from as little as £1 plus 18,500 Avios, or to a long-haul destination, such as New York, from £100 plus 50,000 Avios.