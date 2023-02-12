Minor Hotels Announces Anantara Grand Hotel Convento Di Amalfi on Amalfi Coast

Continuing Minor Hotels’ European expansion, Anantara Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi will open in Spring 2023 following extensive restoration and renovation works. The heritage hotel, occupying a 13th-century monastery and former Cappuccini Friars Convent, will be lovingly restored to its original glory.

The historic property will reveal new-look accommodation, refreshed dining concepts and a completely redesigned spa, all perched on a clifftop 80 metres above the sea level with spectacular views of the Mediterranean Coast.

Respecting the original materials and designs of the 800-year building, Minor Hotels will carefully balance conservation, maintenance and restoration to preserve the original appearance of the façade while injecting the interiors with warmth and volume. During the renovation, the rooms and public spaces at Anantara’s new property in Amalfi will be rejuvenated, with the on-property late Baroque church – a popular destination for wedding ceremonies – maintaining its heritage marble altar and Majolica floor.

To convey continuity and heritage, the property’s 52 guest rooms and suites will see existing tiled flooring, vaulted ceilings and lime-washed walls carefully preserved. Anantara’s signature hospitality experience, in the meanwhile, will be created through the addition of rich textiles, sculptural furniture, locally-sourced contemporary art and the latest in high-tech comforts. The suites will retain their vast terraces with plunge pools and sweeping views of the coast, while the resort’s swimming pool area will be redesigned with custom-made furniture.

The Bar and Lounge area on reception level will be transformed with contemporary lighting, statement rugs made from natural fibres, and comfortable low-slung furniture in cream hues. At the main restaurant serving traditional Mediterranean flavours and wood-fired pizza, dramatic latticed metal dividers and monastic boiserie panels will be added for a visual separation from the lounge area and to create a more intimate atmosphere for the diners.

After the renovation, a new travertine-clad Anantara Spa will reopen with a total of three treatment rooms offering healing therapies and beauty treatments amid soothing surrounds and a décor infused with monastic spirituality. The resort’s upgraded leisure facilities will also include a sea-facing spa relaxation area and a fully equipped gym for quality workouts with coastal views.

“We are thrilled to soon be able to welcome Anantara guests to one of Italy’s most iconic destinations as part of Anantara’s expansion into Europe,” said Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels. “We are taking great care to restore the 800-year-old building to strict historic-preservation guidelines while adding a contemporary look and feel to the rooms and public areas, as well as making sure that every guest experience at Anantara Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi is exceptional.”

Formerly operating as NH Collection Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi, Anantara Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi will be the second Anantara property in Italy after the recent addition of Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel, and the brand’s eighth in Europe. For more information about Anantara Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi, visit https://www.anantara.com/en/convento-di-amalfi