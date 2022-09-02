Minister Bartlett Welcomes Spirit Airlines Service from Connecticut to Montego Bay

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has welcomed the announcement by Spirit Airlines that it will be introducing nonstop flights from Connecticut to Montego Bay, Jamaica. This will be the only nonstop flight arrangement between Connecticut and Jamaica.

Minister Bartlett, in welcoming the news, said “this is connecting the Diaspora in a stronger way.” He also noted that “Hartford, Connecticut is a centre of Diaspora activities where third and fourth generation Jamaicans are very well established,” adding that they will not have to drive for miles to board a flight to visit Jamaica.

Reiterating his excitement, the Tourism Minister also stressed that the “Tristate area is strengthening,” referring to it as “the bread and butter area for tourism out of the United States.”

Spirit Airlines’ new service from Connecticut to Montego Bay will commence just in time for the start of the 2022/23 Winter Tourist Season.

The new route will operate out of Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Connecticut, with the first flight slated to arrive at the Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay on December 15, 2022. The service is expected to operate four times per week.

Minister Bartlett noted that the flight is a “welcome addition to our airlift arrangements as we continue our drive to further boost the flow of US visitors to Jamaica through the addition of new gateways and greater seat support. Our tourism sector is rebounding at a very brisk pace, with record arrivals and greater visitor spend. So, this new service will also help to enhance these numbers and will increase arrivals into our tourism Mecca, Montego Bay.”

“Furthermore, Connecticut has a vibrant Jamaican Diaspora and on the flip side many Jamaicans trek to Connecticut for business and family engagements, they will all no doubt fully utilize this convenient service,” he added.

Sending congratulations to the team that has made the new arrangement a reality, Minister Bartlett said he is also excited about the partnerships that have been developed.