Menparekraf: AVPN seeks opportunities in tourism

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Menparekraf), Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, wants the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) Conference in Bali to be able to present solutions and open investment opportunities for the Indonesian tourism and creative economy sector.

During the AVPN which takes place at the Bali International Convention Center, Nusa Dua, Tuesday (21/6/2022), Menparekraf Sandiaga explains tourism and creative economy are one of the sectors hit severely by the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, it is also the main locomotive in the economic revival.

Strengthening investment in these sectors will increase the role of tourism and creative economy in economic revival and job creation. Many other sectors depend on the performance of tourism and creative economy, such as retail, accommodation, food and beverage, logistics, and transportation.

“This event aims to provide solutions and opportunities in terms of sustainable and inclusive economy, to create safe environment, increase productivity, stability and security, and strengthen global leadership, especially in Asia,” according to Menparekraf Sandiaga.

He adds that the international event, which takes place from June 21-24, 2022, will emphasize that Indonesia, especially Bali, with its natural and cultural beauty, is ready to host various international events.

“This event has created a good perception about Indonesia’s economic resilience to the crisis, and shows its readiness and leadership to the world, especially in terms of global economic recovery, as well as regain international tourists confidence to organize MICE activities in Indonesia,” he added.

He also believes that the 2022 AVPN is the largest event for social investment networks in terms of philanthropic financing in Asia.

“Hopefully, this conference will be fruitful, with excellent opportunities for us all to share knowledge and expertise, build strategic partnership and networks to provide solutions for the latest socio-economic obstacles. So that next year, Bali is ready to host again,” he continued.

This year, the MOTCE facilitates five social enterprise brands to participate in Impact Live and Impact Showcase activities. These brands come from the culinary, fashion, and craft sub-sectors. They are Tenoon, MCL (Mycotech Lab), Liberty Society, Timurasa, and KaIND.

Meanwhile, AVPN CEO, Naina Subberwal Batra, adds that the AVPN Global Conference itself brings together the world’s leading philanthropists, investors, and policy makers to announce new alliances, launch new funding potential, and form strategic partnerships to help Asian countries overcome funding shortfalls to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The outcome of the AVPN meeting will feed into the main agenda of the G20 Summit, enabling concrete action to be taken to catalyze the resources and capital to have a greater impact in Asia.

With more than 600 member organizations/companies spread across 33 countries, AVPN has a unique role to connect Asian leaders to collaborate on their capital, technical assistance, and policy influence to catalyze the capital owned by the offices, families, foundations, and companies in Asia.

Also attending the occasion online was the Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan; Chairperson of AVPN, Veronica Colondam. Meanwhile, the Menparekraf was accompanied by the entire deputies within the MOTCE.