Meliá Hotels to offer free Covid-19 tests

Meliá Hotels will offer free on-site Covid-19 antigen testing for guests at its ten hotels in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

The tests will be on offer to travellers that are required to present documented results prior to entering their country of residence.

Guests will be able to coordinate and schedule their Covid-19 test at the hotel check-in process.

All tests will be required to take place 72 hours prior to departure for results to be available on the day of return.

The tests are thus only applicable only to reservations of a minimum of three nights.

“At Meliá, we continue to adapt to the new needs of the tourism industry,” said Andre Gerondeau, chief operating officer of Meliá Hotels International.

“Guest health and safety remain our top priority and we want to ensure we make this an easy and seamless process for our guests, offering them peace of mind and confidence in their Meliá vacation experience.”

Meliá Hotels International will also offer, in alliance with Europ Assistance, a free of charge insurance policy with all its reservations in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

This will include, among other things, assistance in the event of possible positive case of Covid- 19 during the stay.

In these cases, the Travel Safe with Melia Insurance policy includes a free extension of the guest’s stay at the hotel up to 15 days, as well as including displacement and living expenses for travel companions to await a negative test from the quarantined guest, or assistance to return home.