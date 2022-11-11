MELIÁ HOTELS INTERNATIONAL NAMED AS ONE OF THE 10 MOST SUSTAINABLE HOTEL CHAINS IN THE WORLD

Meliá Hotels International, the leading hotel company in Spain and one of the fastest growing chains in the Asia-Pacific region, has been named one of the top 10 hotel companies in sustainability by the prestigious Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School.

For the second consecutive year, this business school has prepared the Greater China Hotel Business Sustainability Index (HBSI), an assessment of hotel companies that analyses performance with respect to best practices in economic, social and environmental sustainability.

This year 29 companies were assessed, including 20 hotel companies listed on the Chinese stock market and 9 international chains. The assessment is based on publicly available data and uses an analytical model developed by the business school to measure three fundamental aspects: corporate values regarding sustainability, company processes and management systems in the area of sustainability, and the impact on seven stakeholders: customers, employees, local communities, public authorities, investors, suppliers and the environment.Meliá believes that this assessment is a sign of the maturity of its performance in China, where it opened its first hotel 13 years ago in Shanghai.

Today Meliá has a portfolio of 6 hotels in Shanghai, Xian, Jinan, Zhengzhou, Chengdu and Chongqing, in addition to another 5 hotels in the process of opening.Over a period in which China has become a strategic priority for Meliá, the company has consolidated its portfolio and also its sales and distribution strategy with key players in the Chinese travel industry, with a major impact on improving brand recognition and attractiveness to the growing domestic travel market. According to Bernardo Cabot, Managing Director of Meliá Hotels International in China, “we’re very proud to see a Spanish company rewarded by a global power such as China for its best practices and commitments in sustainability, and this is also a huge stimulus for us to continue to aim to improve.

We are delighted that our efforts have been recognised by such a prestigious business school and we’re sure it will have a positive impact on our continued growth in China”.​