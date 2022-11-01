Meliá Hotels International has announced the addition of two new hotels in Mexico that will further the international growth of its luxury brands. Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts will open its first hotel in Mexico and ME by Meliá will continue growing in the country with its second hotel.

The addition of these two newly built hotels will allow Meliá Hotels International to further reinforce its commitment to the region, offering superior-quality experiences in one of the top travel destinations in the world.After the success of the ME Cabo Hotel, the second ME by Meliá hotel in Mexico will be located in Guadalajara and will be the brand’s first city hotel in the country. The brand will bring its unique style and luxury lifestyle approach to one of the most cosmopolitan and cultural cities in Mexico, connecting with the destination and making it the perfect place to host events. ME Guadalajara will provide 150 rooms and suites, as well as attractive spaces such as a sky pool and an impressive rooftop area. In line with other ME hotels worldwide, the hotel will also offer a wide range of outstanding dining experiences.The Gran Meliá luxury brand is renowned for its high standards, contemporary interpretation of luxury and Spanish roots. The brand will open the new hotel in Rivera Nayarit, a destination well known for its natural beauty and just 70km from Puerto Vallarta Airport. The future Gran Meliá in Rivera Nayarit will be added to the collection of hotels that the company operates in exceptional natural settings. Located alongside the Pacific Ocean, the hotel will provide 180 rooms and suites, in addition to all the facilities required for the perfect luxury experience, highlighting the greatest attention to detail and a highly refined aesthetic.In the words of Gabriel Escarrer, Executive Vice President and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, “The addition of these two new hotels is a major boost to the international growth of our luxury brands, which we will continue to grow in key destinations worldwide. The debut of the Gran Meliá brand in a country with potential for luxury hotels such as Mexico, is a significant milestone, and I am positive that it will be a resounding success”.In this way, Meliá Hotels International is committed to its expansion in Mexico, a country that is experiencing a period of growth and tourism development in all its destinations, both urban and resort. The country, which in 2022 has already exceeded the number of international tourists received in 2019, is a preferential destination for travelers from the United States, Canada and other countries in the Americas such as Colombia.The two new hotels will add to the 7 hotels already in operation and another 3 in the process of opening in the Meliá Hotels International portfolio in Mexico. The hotel company thus confirms its commitment to one of the top destinations in the world and to a country in which it hopes to continue growing in the future. The Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand continues its international growth, and will soon be making its debut in another 5 countries with 7 hotels, adding to the 6 countries and 15 hotels currently in its portfolio.​

