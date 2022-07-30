Melanie C kicks off Pitch View Penthouse Experience at Wembley Stadium

Melanie C popped into Wembley this week, ahead of England’s appearance in Sunday’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2022™ Final, to open Booking.com’s spectacular Pitch View Penthouse, the most coveted spot in the stadium for the big match against Germany.

Singer and Musician Melanie C, who is partnering with Booking.com for the second year in a row said: “I’m so excited that England are in the final of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 and I can’t wait to watch the match. Whoever is cheering on the Lionesses from the private terrace of Booking.com’s Pitch View Penthouse, will have the best seats at Wembley on Sunday! It’s such an amazing space and the lucky guests that have booked this, are going to have a truly unforgettable experience. Let’s hope our fearless girls bring home the trophy! Come on England! #GirlPower.”

Musician and Spice Girl Melanie C was the first guest to visit the football-themed penthouse, though she didn’t get the chance to stay the night. The amazing space has been specially created by and listed on Booking, for a one-night-only sleepover experience for two lucky guests to watch the final. The stay was booked within minutes of the listing going live on Booking.com, when the tournament began on 6 July.

Booking.com is the Official Accommodation Booking Partner of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022™, which has taken place across nine cities in England, from 6 –31 July.

The ultimate overnight football experience will kick off with a chauffeured drive to Wembley Stadium, followed by a behind-the-scenes stadium tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The guests will then meet former England football player, Karen Carney, before checking into Booking.com’s Pitch View Penthouse, where they will enjoy the final, before retreating for the night, surrounded by unhindered views of the pitch. The morning after the final, guests will be invited to an exclusive pitch-side breakfast.

Booking.com’s partnership with the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022™ is part of the travel brand’s global strategic partnership with UEFA, in which Booking.com is the exclusive accommodation booking partner for all UEFA National Team Football events.