Meadows to depart Carnival after three decades

Richard Meadows will be retiring from the role of president with Carnival Corporation-owned Seabourn at the end of May.

The move brings down the curtain on a 35-year career with Carnival.

The luxury line recently announced it was extending its pause in global cruise operations until mid-October through late November, depending on the ship.

Meadows is currently president of Seabourn and in this role has overall executive responsibility, leading all business and global operations.

He has held this position since 2011, when the company moved its headquarters to Seattle from Miami.

“I’ve had so many amazing opportunities throughout my career, passionately leading a number of global cruise brands as well as working with so many talented team members, travel advisors and other stakeholders around the world,” said Meadows.

“It has been a true honour to help craft those lifetime memories and special moments for our guests, through the profound power of travel, which brings people and cultures together.

“I look forward to the day when we can once again welcome our guests back on board.”

Between 2014 and 2016, Meadows also served in an additional leadership role as president of Cunard – North America.

Prior to his appointment at Cunard, Meadows was in a dual-capacity role, serving as both president of Seabourn and executive vice president of marketing, sales and guest programs for Holland America Line, where he had global revenue responsibility.

In a busy week for Carnival Corporation, Orlando Ashford announced his departure from the role of president with Holland America Line.