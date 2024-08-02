Marvel-Inspired Experiences Coming to Disney Destiny in November 2025

Like Loki, the next Disney Cruise Line ship is destined for glorious purpose. When the Disney Destiny sets sail, the heroes and villains-inspired ship will debut new ways for families to interact with famed characters and stories from the Marvel Universe with all-new spaces and experiences.

A voyage aboard the Disney Destiny will embrace the dynamic duality of every great Disney story, where opposing forces of light and dark drive characters to rise to their destinies. A diverse range of Marvel characters will be the inspiration behind themed venues and entertainment aboard the ship, including a Grand Hall inspired by the rich lore, distinctive iconography and vibrant palette of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” films; a centrally located entertainment parlor inspired by the powerful sorcerers and mystical artifacts of Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange;” and a tower suite honoring the legacy of Iron Man.

“The heroes and villains theme of the Disney Destiny provides the perfect platform for us to collaborate with Disney Cruise Line on all-new, Marvel-inspired experiences guests won’t find anywhere else on land or at sea across the multiverse,” said Brian Crosby, executive, Marvel Experiences Development. “We’re honoring some of our classic heroes like Black Panther and Spider-Man on board, and we’re celebrating the larger-than-life personalities of the Avengers as inspiration for one-of-a-kind venues. This will be a must-do for all True Believers!”

The Disney Destiny will sail an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida beginning in November 2025. Bookings open to the general public on Sept. 12, 2024. Additional details about the Disney Destiny’s new offerings announced earlier this week can be found on the Disney Parks Blog and disneycruise.com.

Living a Legend – Wakanda Forever

The Grand Hall of the Disney Destiny will be its most striking and prominent gathering space, a mythical realm that welcomes guests to a world of epic dualities: heroes and villains, adventure and relaxation. Inspired by the rich lore, distinctive iconography and vibrant palette of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” films, the Grand Hall will be Disney Cruise Line’s kingdom on the seas.

The Walt Disney Imagineering design team consulted with the costume team from the “Black Panther” movies, and those insights helped fashion the creative vision for this space, including metalwork on the pillars inspired by the banded armor and stacked jewelry found in Wakanda. A breathtaking light fixture inspired by Vibranium — the rare metallic ore found in the fictional nation — will generate show-stopping effects that fill the room with life and color.

Presiding over the Grand Hall will be a stunning statue of T’Challa, the Black Panther: King of Wakanda, devoted son and beloved brother sworn to protect his kingdom — and the Disney Destiny.

The transformative Grand Hall will be a living theater where heroes and villains from across the Disney universe take center stage and interact with guests in thrilling ways. Complete with a dazzling stage and 360-degree lighting effects, this kinetic environment will come to life throughout every voyage with immersive shows and interactive programming featuring favorite characters from Disney, Marvel and beyond.

Just off the Grand Hall on decks four and five, guests will write their own vacation legends at Saga, a central hub for daytime family activities and adult-exclusive evening entertainment. The two-story, state-of-the-art venue will host a variety of interactive shows and events in an elevated environment that also takes cues from the architecture of Wakanda. Charged with an electric atmosphere of possibility, Saga will be the more dramatic counterpart to the ethereal Grand Hall.

Supreme Location, Strange Libations

The Sanctum will be Disney Cruise Line’s first lounge inspired by the powerful sorcerers and mystical artifacts of Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange.” The centrally located entertainment parlor will host a variety of activities throughout the voyage, offering guests a magical array of cocktails, spirits and coffees.

Like all Sanctums, this venue will contain mystical items designed to aid sorcerers in protecting the world. Guests will discover unique surprises from Doctor Strange’s New York Sanctum, including a circular mirror behind the bar that evokes the building’s iconic window.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Ship Decorator?

For the first time in Disney Cruise Line history, a Marvel Super Hero will be the signature stern character on the Disney Destiny, a hallmark design feature that represents the theme and personality of each Disney ship. The larger-than-life sculpture will showcase Spider-Man and his Spider-Bots, who are making a well-meant, if a bit haphazard, attempt at decorating the filigree on the back of the ship.

Tony Stark-Approved Luxury

In true Iron Man style, the Destiny Tower Suite will take the Disney Destiny motif to new heights — literally. This Marvel-inspired penthouse will honor Iron Man’s mighty legacy with a luxurious take on the sleek, industrial designs of Tony Stark. Here, armor-like materials and mechanical elements will be balanced by soft, inviting finishes to create an opulent experience exclusive to the Disney Destiny.

Set high in the ship’s forward funnel, this one-of-a-kind suite will offer incredible views of the top deck and beyond through an expansive two-story window. With nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, the Destiny Tower Suite will comfortably sleep eight guests and feature designated areas for eating, sleeping and playing, as well as other perks like a full kitchen and private ensuite elevator.

Guests staying in the Destiny Tower Suite and all concierge-level accommodations guests will receive a premium level of dedicated service and access to exclusive areas and amenities, including the well-appointed Concierge Lounge and private sun deck. On the Disney Destiny, the lounge will be outfitted with fanciful art pieces that celebrate the Avengers, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, inspired by the sophisticated styling of their home base in Manhattan. This hero-worthy retreat will be the perfect place to relax, sip a cocktail, and enjoy complimentary food and beverage throughout the day.

It’s Time to Save the Galaxy (Again)

The Disney Destiny will also feature two guest-favorite experiences from the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, inspired by the stories and characters of the Marvel Universe.

Worlds of Marvel, Disney Cruise Line’s Marvel-themed dining experience, will host guests for an out-of-this-world celebration starring the lively duo of Rocket and Groot from the blockbuster Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. During a tribute to the many Super Heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who keep the world safe, Groot will take over the proceedings and bring the festivities to the next level like only he can, organizing the ultimate surprise party for his friend Rocket — just in time for dessert. The story will unfold onscreen as guests eat to the beat of an “awesome mix” of hit songs and test their knowledge of the Marvel Universe with trivia and activities for the whole family.

In Disney’s Oceaneer Club, kids ages 3 to 10 will become the heroes of their own epic Disney adventures at Marvel Super Hero Academy, a high-tech Avengers headquarters where young “recruits” are trained to be the next generation of Super Heroes alongside some of their favorite Avengers.

A Ship Destined for Marvelous Adventures

The Disney Destiny will be approximately 144,000 gross tons and powered by liquefied natural gas. Its delivery is part of a multi-year expansion of the Disney Cruise Line fleet that includes the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure; the Disney Adventure that will homeport in Singapore; the recently announced agreement with Disney and Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OLC) to bring Disney cruise vacations to Japan in 2029; and a new island destination in The Bahamas: Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.