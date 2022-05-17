Marriott International collaborates with Playa Hotels & Resorts

Marriott International, Inc. and Playa Hotels & Resorts, a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, announced an agreement between Francisco Martínez, the owner of Sanctuary Cap Cana, and Marriott International to debut Marriott’s first all-inclusive extension of The Luxury Collection brand in the Dominican Republic with Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort. The new resort is expected to open in summer 2022 under The Luxury Collection brand.

Nestled in the heart of the Dominican Republic, the resort is located in Cap Cana, a private enclave in Punta Cana comprised of 30,000 acres of flawless beaches. Visitors will experience a wide variety of attractions, including the “Punta Espada” golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, a state-of-the-art marina with more than 150 slips accommodating yachts up to 150-feet, as well as an equestrian center featuring two world-class polo fields designed by Alejandro Batros.

The adults-only 325-room resort underwent a renovation in 2019 and includes five a la carte restaurants, six bars, five pools, and Sanctuary Town, the resort’s own nightlife destination. Owned by Francisco Martínez, Sanctuary Cap Cana is expected to become the first Playa managed resort under a Marriott International brand.

“We are thrilled to bring our first The Luxury Collection all-inclusive brand extension to the Dominican Republic and we are grateful to the Martínez family for developing such a unique resort,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International. “We are also excited for the opportunity to work with Playa Hotels & Resorts, a very reputable all-inclusive operator.”

“In our first joint venture with Marriott International, Sanctuary Cap Cana is the perfect choice for the level of style and sophistication that has made Marriott’s The Luxury Collection resorts the standard-bearer for unique, one-of-a-kind vacations,” said Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts. “I would like to personally thank Mr. Martinez for his continuous trust in Playa and commitment to the success of this magnificent property.”

Marriott International entered the segment in 2019, leveraging seven of its world-renowned brands, and currently offers a portfolio of 28 all-inclusive properties,. The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts brand features 123 hotels globally in 41 countries and territories.

For more information, please visit playaresorts.com