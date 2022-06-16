Marriott Bonvoy rolls out refreshed mobile app

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, has released a redesigned, more intuitive version of its Android mobile app, just in time for the anticipated busy summer travel season.

With 85% of the U.S. adult population planning to take a trip this summer[1], the roll-out of the newest features on the Marriott Bonvoy app now makes travel more seamless for both Android and iOS users. Featuring new travel shopping options based on inspiring destinations and access to more of Marriott’s unrivaled travel offerings, guests will now be able to browse and book 65,000+ premium and luxury vacation rentals from Homes & Villas by Marriott International alongside Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 brands and 8,000+ hotels, as well as destination tours and activities to enjoy on their trip. The app will offer members the best available rate, as well as personalised recommendations and offers to maximise their points earned when traveling or from everyday spend.

The launch on Android follows the improved app experience that launched on Apple’s iOS operating system in 2021. As the centerpiece of the company’s mobile-first mindset, the Marriott Bonvoy app enables members to customise their experience through features such as contactless check-in and check-out, and the ability to request services and amenities via chat and mobile requests.

“We’ve had a great reception to our refreshed Marriott Bonvoy mobile app from iOS users, so we’re excited to be able to offer Android users the chance to enjoy the new features now too,” said Sarah Searls, Senior Vice President Digital, Marriott International. “The enhanced app simplifies the travel planning process, allows for the most frictionless experience before and during your stay and gets smarter the more you interact with it. Not only can guests more easily browse and book the industry’s largest range of hotels, home rentals and experiences, but through tailored offers, they can earn and redeem points to make their stays more rewarding.”

What’s new on the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app for Android:

>New Shopping and Booking Options: On the app, guests and members can now book Free Night Award as well as Suite Night Award redemptions, premium and luxury home rentals from Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Marriott Bonvoy Tours & Activities, enhanced family booking options for All-Inclusive resorts, and much more. By booking direct via the app, guests continue to be guaranteed the lowest rate available. While members enjoy the most personalised experience, non-members can also now search and book within the app.

Updated Searching & Booking with New, Dynamic Map: Users can search and book accommodations by hotel brand, destination, price, or points needed for a free night’s stay.

More Customisation During the Stay: Improvements and additions to mobile requests and mobile key enable members to choose their level of interaction with hotel staff. Mobile Key, available at over 5,500 properties, is now accessible on the home screen once checked in. Mobile Requests now contains more one-touch-buttons so users can order a crib, shoeshine, and dry cleaning, as well as bath towels, pillows and bath products directly from the app. Mobile Requests also allows users to chat with hotel staff from 48 hours before check-in and during their stay.

Making it Easier for Members to Earn Points: Members can see relevant promotions on the home screen and their account page, giving them easy access to promotions for stays, on select Uber rides or Uber Eats, airline partners, and other ways to earn points every day between stays.

Enhanced User Experience: Rebuilt from the ground up, this faster-performing app boasts an improved interface that intuitively guides guests through the entire booking and in-stay journey.

Other highlights include an updated Marriott Bonvoy account profile page highlighting personalised promotions, on-property benefits to take advantage of during stays and full account activity; as well as Fingerprint Unlock that automatically engages after the first login.

The app is available in seven languages – English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Korean and Chinese, with more to come.

Marriott Bonvoy is considered the World’s Leading Hotel Loyalty Programme 2021 by World Travel Awards.