Marriott Bonvoy launches co-branded credit cards with China CITIC Bank

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel programme and marketplace, has announced the launch of three Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Co-branded Credit Cards1, providing residents of mainland China with more exclusive benefits and value-added services. Issued by China CITIC Bank and powered by China UnionPay, the three cards, in three distinct levels, offer cardholders a wide array of benefits, including accelerated earning of Marriott Bonvoy points, which can be redeemed for free nights at more than 8,000 properties around the world.

“With the Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Co-branded Credit Cards, we are offering the new generation of Chinese travelers easier and more ways to earn Marriott Bonvoy points,” said Bart Buiring, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Marriott International Asia Pacific. “Marriott Bonvoy is at the heart of our consumer strategy and our collaboration with China CITIC Bank underscores our hyper-local strategy that focuses on delivering extra value to our members.”

“As a travel program encompassing a powerful portfolio of 30 global hotel brands, Marriott Bonvoy aims to provide members with unique and diverse travel experiences,” said Lawrence Ng, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Greater China, Marriott International. “By establishing this collaboration with China CITIC Bank, which has deep insights into understanding how Chinese consumers spend, and combining our travel insights of Chinese travelers, we aim to offer a more seamless experience for Cardholders to enjoy Marriott Bonvoy benefits and maximize rewards on their purchases.”

“China CITIC Bank is delighted to partner with Marriott Bonvoy to launch the first Marriott Bonvoy credit card in China. Consumers who successfully sign up will not only be automatically enrolled in the Marriott Bonvoy travel program, but will also enjoy a wealth of benefits, including related Marriott Bonvoy Elite status. The new card leverages both companies’ strength and rich experience in its respective areas to cater to affluent consumers in China with better travel experiences and financial services.” said a representative from the China CITIC Bank Credit Card Center. “Tapping into the tourism industry’s recovery, our partnership with Marriott Bonvoy will further inspire travel by providing more benefits and world class financial services for potentially millions of cardholders across China.”

Three Cards, Multiple Benefits*

With three distinct card levels—Gold, Platinum and Premium Platinum, the co-branded credit cards are designed to appeal to different types of customers such as millennials, families, and business professionals by offering a wide variety of cardmember benefits.

Upon activating the Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Gold Card, cardholders are automatically awarded Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status and 5 Elite Night Credits, which accelerates members on their pathway to Elite status. There will be additional benefits — earning 2 points for every RMB 18 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 1 point on all other purchases2.

Upon activating the Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Platinum Card, cardholders will enjoy Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status, 10 Elite Night Credits and 1 Free Night Award for a stay of up to 12,500 points3. There will be additional benefits — earning 2 points for every RMB 10 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 1 point on all other purchases2.

Upon activating the Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Premium Platinum Card, cardholders will enjoy automatic Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status, 15 Elite Night Credits and 2 Free Night Awards, each valued at 35,000 points3. Upon spending RMB 500,000 with the Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Premium Platinum Card within a 12-month period after the card activation, cardholders will be awarded Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status and 1 additional Free Night Award for a stay of up to 35,000 points3. There will be additional benefits — earning 3 points for every RMB 10 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 1 point on all other purchases2.

Marriott Bonvoy has rolled out a series of limited time offers, which give cardholders who apply and activate their Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Co-branded Credit Card between June 28 and August 31 2022 the opportunity to earn more bonus points.

Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Gold Card cardholders who spend RMB 10,000 within the first three months of card activation can earn 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points.

Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Platinum Card cardholders who spend RMB 20,000 within the first three months of card activation can earn 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points

Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Premium Platinum Card cardholders who spend RMB 30,000 within the first three months of card activation can choose to accelerate their way to the Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status or earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points.

More Ways to Explore

Cardholders can enjoy an exclusive 10% off on the Club Marriott membership fee4, as well as purchases from the Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques website, a prestigious collection of branded online retail stores offering curated, premium and exclusive products from Marriott Bonvoy’s hotels to enjoy at home. Cardholders can also enjoy up to 20% dining discounts and receive 10% off best available rate on accommodations at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy in China5 (including all managed hotels and selected franchised hotels). In addition, they can travel with fraud and flight delay insurance to improve their travel experience.

More details about the Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Co-branded Cards are available here.