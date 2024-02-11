Marco Polo Ortigas Manila Hosts Month-Long Celebration of Love in February 2024

February is observed as the season of love all over the world, and with each passing year, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila designs many meaningful ways for its guests to appreciate romance, passions, and togetherness. For 2024, the Hotel planned a month-long celebration of love, to allow patrons absolute enjoyment as the best moment unfold for them this season.

Cafe Pronto sets the tone for the whole month of February, with its Sweethear Chocolate Naked Cake. Take home the luscious, moist chocolate cake infused with tarty strawberry compote goodness enveloped by white chocolate chantilly and toppes with fresh, plump berries for Php 2,430 nett per cake. A thoughtful gift of sweet treats are also available, including White, Dark, and Milk Chocolate Hearts Bars, Ruby Chocolate Teddy Bears, Heart Pralines, and many more.

Connect Lounge delights pairs with an inspired afternoon tea for the whole of February, appealing to both savory and sweet cravings. From smoked Salmon on a Pretzel Roll, Mini-Mushrooms and Truffle Empanada, to Red Velvet Love Bites, signature Mini-Tiramisu and elegant, classic Scones with Clotted Cram and Chocolate Mango Jam, take pleasure in the set with a choice of coffee or tea between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM daily at Php 1,950++ per set.

Mark Valentine’s Day at Vu’s Sky Bar and Louge with a party that sets the mood for love. On February 14, Valentines Aperitivo is served, with the beauty of the city skyline from the 45th floor as a complementing backdrop to a generous grazing table and a glass of wine, accompanied by an acoustic live entertainment, from 6:00 PM until 9:00PM, for Php 1,799 nett per person.

Elevate your Valentine’s date at award-winning authentic Cantonese restaurant Lung Hin, with Forever Love, a curated 6-course lunch and dinner set, on February 12 to 18. The rich taste and texture of Deep-Fried King Prawn with Mango Salsa in Sweet Chili Sauce, succulent Pan-Fried Australian Beef Tenderloin in savory Black Pepper Sauce and Lung Hin’s famed Love Dessert Chocolate Heart and Snowy Mooncake, will leave you in an enchantment. At Php 5,998++ for two persons, you can pair the gastronomic journey with a bottle of Duet Rose Sec for Php 2,158++, and make it a memory to cherish for longer.

Ignited passion with a special buffet dinner at Cucina from February 14 to 17. Delicious seafood entrees Salmon Fillet in a light fluff, Oyster Gratin, Fish en Papillote, Salt Crusted Barramundi, fresh Crabs and Tiger Prawn highlight the evening, together with a large collection of appetizers, Cheese and Charcuterie, Asian and WEstern dishes, Pasta, Pizza and Paella, and an array of sweet Valentine’s dessert. Php 3,400 nett per person with one glass of Sangria.

Complete your exquisite experience with a romantic stay until February 28. Enjoy a welcome bottle of house wine at your room, a delightful round of cocktails at the bar, chocolate turn down amenity for each night of your stay, and 25% discount at Cucina and Lung Hin for splendid dates.

For more information and reservations, please contact (+63 2) 7720 7777 or email [email protected]. To #ExploreDiscoverExperience more about what the hotel has to offer, follow Marco Polo Ortigas Manila in Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.