MANDARIN ORIENTAL TO DEBUT IN XI’AN WITH AN IMMERSIVE URBAN RESORT

Mandarin Oriental is delighted to announce the opening of Mandarin Oriental, Xi’an in 2029, marking the Group’s first urban resort in Northwestern China. Developed under a management agreement, the property promises to deliver an experience of elevated tranquility, wellness and cultural immersion in one of China’s most historic destinations.

Located in the former capital of 13 dynasties, and home to global landmarks such as the Terracotta Warriors, Xi’an is a destination steeped in imperial heritage. Mandarin Oriental, Xi’an will reflect this legacy through a contemporary lens, blending Tang Dynasty inspiration with refined luxury, designed to honour the city’s cultural narrative while offering an exceptional standard of service and wellbeing.

Set within an expansive landscaped site and adjacent to a newly developed park, the hotel will feature 166 superbly designed rooms and suites, all with outdoor terraces, uninterrupted views and natural hot spring experiences. Seven villas, each with private terraces and pools, will provide a rare level of privacy and exclusivity unique to Xi’an.

A highlight of the hotel will be The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, offering an extensive range of signature wellness, beauty and massage treatments in immersive wellness facilities set amid natural surrounds, including exclusive hot spring pavilions. A 50-metre indoor-outdoor infinity pool, children’s pool and a comprehensive programme of wellness rituals will emphasise Mandarin Oriental’s position as a pioneer in holistic wellbeing.

The design of the hotel is being led by ACPV ARCHITECTS, who will oversee both the architecture and interiors. Celebrated for their work on Mandarin Oriental Bodrum and Milan, the studio’s approach will embrace natural materials, understated elegance and a strong essence of destination reflective of Xi’an’s seasons and cultural heritage.

Guests will also enjoy five distinct dining destinations, including a Chinese specialty restaurant featuring locally inspired culinary delights. The hotel’s social and event spaces will include a 1,200-square-metre ballroom with adjacent outdoor terraces with views of the park, making it the perfect destination for social events.

Additional guest experiences will span indoor and outdoor children’s facilities, an art and culture gallery, a library, a retail boutique, and entertainment facilities for leisure guests.

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental, said: “We are thrilled to bring Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service and immersive wellness ethos to Xi’an. This is more than a hotel, it is an urban retreat that honours the city’s historic grandeur while setting a new standard in wellness and cultural storytelling. Xi’an fits perfectly into our China strategy and our plans to further grow our portfolio over the next 10 years. This resort reflects our focus on growing in iconic leisure destinations, where guests can enjoy experiences that feel both immersive and timeless.”

Mandarin Oriental, Xi’an exhibits the Group’s ability to blend heritage with contemporary luxury. Set in one of China’s most storied cities, the property will unite natural beauty, elevated design and a range of curated experiences.

“We are proud to partner with Mandarin Oriental to bring a new era of luxury hospitality to Xi’an,” said by Xudong Zi, General Manager of Xi’an Wolong Real Estate. “Our shared vision, supported by Qujiang Government, is to create a destination that harmonises the city’s heritage, natural beauty and contemporary design, setting a new standard for experiential travel in China. With Mandarin Oriental’s expertise in crafting exceptional guest experiences, we are confident this project will become a defining landmark for Xi’an and a source of pride for the local community.’

Further information is available on our Social Media channels and website: www.mandarinoriental.com

