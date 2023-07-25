MANDARIN ORIENTAL EXCLUSIVE HOMES ADDS ITS FIRST AFRICAN PROPERTY WITH VILLA D MARRAKECH

Located a short drive from Marrakech (15km), Villa D is a contemporary Moroccan haven set just outside the vibrant city and is the latest property to be added to Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes, a branded collection of the world’s finest private home, hand-picked for its outstanding quality and sought-after location, while also providing personalised service and experiences in keeping with the legendary hospitality of the award-winning brand.

Perfect for large groups sleeping up to 20 guests in 10 bedrooms, the spacious home designed by French architecture firm Studio KO - the designers behind the iconic Musée Yves Saint Laurent, fosters a deep connection with the natural desert surroundings, with a variety of perfectly arranged outdoor spaces to enjoy. Guests can spend tranquil days beside the 25-metre pool, in the shade of the garden lounge, or in the Beldi-inspired farmhouse patio. A traditional hammam is nestled in the heart of the garden, and a state-of-the-art spa is dedicated to relaxation and wellbeing.

Inside, textural architecture is ever present, with an uncomplicated yet elegant design which seamlessly complements the rustic structures. Two spacious living rooms feature open fireplaces, and a spectacular dining room is perfect for cooler evenings. The sumptuous, 100-square-metre master suite boasts a private terrace, statement fireplace and freestanding bathtub. Two smaller independent suites enjoy a shared terrace and en-suites with both indoor and outdoor showers. Four additional bedrooms are found within the main villa, each with a private patio and sharing an impressive shower room. Crafted by skilled local artisans and nestled amidst quaint paddocks, the separate farmhouse accommodates the three remaining bedrooms.

As with all Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes, Villa D includes an on-hand dedicated concierge to assist with pre-arrival requests, local experiences and transportation, and a Villa Manager to ensure a seamless stay. Daily housekeeping service inspired by Mandarin Oriental’s exacting standards and 50 hours of private chef service per week are also included and approved by Mandarin Oriental’s culinary experts. With Marrakech, the Atlas Mountains and the desert within close proximity to the villa, a wide range of activities can be arranged for guests from yoga & meditation and in villa spa treatments, hot air balloon flight, desert excursions & stargazing, quad biking, cooking class with home-grown produce and activities for little ones. A short 20-minutes’ drive away is Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech - set among 20 hectares of landscaped, fragrant gardens and with renowned dining outlets Ling Ling by Hakkasan and Shirvan.

Following Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes’ successful debut in 2022, the Group is now delighted to introduce an expanded collection of properties perfect for summer 2023. Along with Villa D, new homes include an exquisitely restored masseria’s in Puglia, flawless contemporary villas with panoramic views from Super Cannes to Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a stunning property nestled in the hills of Marbella and an exotic Balinese estate perched high on a cliffside in Uluwatu.

