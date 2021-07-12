Manchester Airport prepares to debut new terminal facility

Manchester Airport has confirmed the first passengers will pass through its new Terminal Two extension on Wednesday.

Jet2 and TUI flights will initially operate from the flagship facility, with others to follow in the weeks ahead.

The extended terminal is the centrepiece of MAG’s £1 billion Manchester Airport Transformation Programme (MAN-TP), which was first announced in 2015.

It was scheduled to open in the summer of 2020, but this was put on hold after the Covid-19 pandemic ground international travel to a halt.

To ensure the smoothest possible opening when flying resumes in earnest, MAG has agreed a staggered launch of the terminal with its airline partners.

It will see Jet2 start flying from there from July 14th, with just three flights on the first day – to Menorca, Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca.

TUI will operate flights from the terminal from July 15th, with services to a range of destinations including green-listed Malta and Madeira.

Singapore Airlines will move over on July 17th.

With the government set to update its red, amber and green lists on the July 15th – coupled with the amber list exemption for double vaccinated passengers from July 19th – further announcements about new flights from Terminal 2 will follow over the coming weeks.

That will see more airlines move across and more retailers and food and beverage outlets confirm their launch dates.

Karen Smart, managing director of Manchester Airport, said: “After a long wait, we are delighted to confirm the first passengers will be able to enjoy our new Terminal Two this week.

“It is a proud milestone for our airport as we begin to emerge from the restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, and an important moment in our 83-year history.

“This project was always about offering the modern airport experience that families and businesses across the north deserve as they travel through their international gateway to the world, and our new terminal certainly delivers on that goal.

“The impact of the pandemic on the travel industry means we are not able to immediately welcome as many customers and airlines into this fantastic new facility as we would have hoped.”

Once bags are dropped-off, passengers will head into the new security area, which has ten lanes that are 29 metres long.

They introduce the latest technology, allowing passengers to flow through as quickly and easily as possible.

The new departure lounge is where the new terminal experience comes to life.

New features include a honeycomb light installation with 16 million settings that proudly illuminates the space, giving a nod to the famous Manchester worker bee.

Take a look at the new facility below:

