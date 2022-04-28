Malaysia eases entry requirements

Malaysia is relaxing virus restrictions including testing at airports and mask mandates, as the nation adjusts to living with Covid and infection rates flatten.

The country is scrapping mandatory testing on incoming vaccinated travellers and children under 12 from 1 May. Wearing masks outdoors will be made optional and social distancing measures dropped. Some entry restrictions will remain in place for unvaccinated travellers.

Malaysia Airlines, the national carrier of Malaysia, welcomes the news. The airline is currently flying its MH1 and MH3 routes 11x weekly from London Heathrow to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (LHR-KUL) until 29 June and will return to its full double daily service from 30 June onwards.





Daniel Bainbridge, Regional Director UK & Europe, commented: “I am delighted to see that the Malaysian Government is removing all pre-entry and arrival testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers. Malaysia Airlines is the only airline offering direct flights from the UK to Malaysia and international arrivals have increased dramatically since the border officially opened on 1 April. This further removal of entry requirements is an even clearer sign that Malaysia is fully open to the world, and Malaysia Airlines cannot wait to welcome more passengers onboard with our warm Malaysian hospitality.”

Malaysia Airlines was voted Asia’s Leading Airline Lounge – Business Class 2021 and Asia’s Leading Inflight Food & Beverage 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.

