Malaysia Aviation Group Announces New Senior Leadership Team

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) today announced the implementation of its Target Operating Model (TOM), which sees MAG operating as a full-fledged operating company (op-co) overseeing Group-level support functions and subsidiaries, which are grouped into three dedicated profit centres, namely Airlines, Loyalty & Travel Solutions, and Aviation Services. With the new organisational structure, the MAG senior leadership team has also been enhanced for better reporting across the Group and business verticals.

The new operating model will enable MAG to deliver its Long-Term Business Plan 2.0 (LTBP 2.0) in a more cohesive and unified manner, with greater emphasis on transparency and accountability through a clear profit and loss (P&L) reporting structure; empower each vertical to drive business growth; and diversify the Group’s revenue streams beyond its airlines business.

Captain Izham Ismail, Group Chief Executive Officer of MAG, said, “The new set-up allows MAG to have a more dynamic reporting structure under each profit centre, including dedicated Loyalty & Travel Solutions and Aviation Services functions to drive revenue growth; promoting better synergy as the Group collectively work towards fulfilling its Long-term Business Plan 2.0 (LTBP2.0) aspirations of becoming Asia’s leading travel and aviation services group. While the existing structure has enabled us to be futureproof, we continue implementing a strong and flexible organisational structure that will set the Group up for long-term success.”

In line with the new structure, the leadership team at the op-co level will continue to lead the Group, supported by the Chief Executive Officers in the respective profit centres.

The Airlines business portfolio will oversee MAG’s global, domestic and segmented airlines comprising Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, MASwings, and AMAL. Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Airlines, supported by the Chief Operating Officers (COO) of the respective subsidiaries: Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar for Malaysia Airlines; Captain Hamdan Che Ismail for Firefly; Suresh Singam for MASwings; and Muhammad Najmi Mansor for AMAL.

The Loyalty & Travel Solutions portfolio covers MAG’s end-to-end travel solutions and loyalty programmes, complementing its established strength and expertise in the airline and aviation service businesses. This includes Journify, MHholidays, Firefly Holidays, and Enrich. Philip See will oversee the portfolio as CEO of Loyalty & Travel Solutions, double hatting the role of Group Chief Sustainability Officer.

The Aviation Services portfolio covers cargo, ground handling, training, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), comprising MABkargo, AeroDarat Services, MAB Academy and MAB Engineering. The portfolio will be overseen by Mohd Nadziruddin Mohd Basri as the CEO of Aviation Services , supported by the CEO of MABkargo, Mark Jason Thomas and COOs of other subsidiaries: Ibrahim Salleh for AeroDarat Services; Aida Salfaraz for MAB Academy (following the retirement of Captain Kamarudin Kamilin in February 2023) and Eke Nazri Rahim for MAB Engineering.

Captain Izham Ismail will continue to provide the steer on the entire MAG business support functions and operations as Group CEO of MAG, supported by Boo Hui Yee, Group Chief Financial Officer; Bryan Foong, Group Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer; Dato’ Mohd Khalis Abdul Rahim, Group Chief Human Capital Officer; Lau Yin May, Group Chief Branding & Customer Experience Officer; Philip See, Group Chief Sustainability Officer; and newly appointed Group Chief Digital & IT Officer, Clarence Lee.