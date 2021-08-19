Malaysia Airlines vaccinates all front-line staff

Malaysia Airlines has vaccinated all of its active pilots and cabin crew against Covid-19, helping to protect both employees and passengers from the risks presented by the virus.

In addition to this, the vaccination programme of Malaysia Airlines Group (MAG), Malaysia Airlines’ parent company, has been accelerated, with 95 per cent of Malaysia-based employees now inoculated.

Since July, it has been compulsory under a Covid-19 immunisation policy for all employees to receive the vaccine, with only those with certain health and medical conditions exempt.

Combined with the enhanced health and safety protocols that have been introduced throughout the airports Malaysia Airlines operates from and onboard, this ensures customers and employees are safe and protected throughout their journey.

Malaysia Airlines regional director for UK & Europe, Daniel Bainbridge, said: “The safety of our staff and passengers has been of paramount importance to Malaysia Airlines throughout the pandemic and I am very proud that 100 per cent of our onboard team have now received their Covid-19 vaccinations.

“We hope that reaching this milestone gives our passengers peace of mind and we look forward to welcoming them back on board soon with warm Malaysian hospitality, for a safe and comfortable flight.”

Qantas of Australia unveiled a plan to have all crew vaccinated earlier this week.