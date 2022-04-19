Malaysia Airlines Mounts Extra Flights to Sabah and Sarawak during Hari Raya Peak Travel Period

Malaysia Airlines will mount 20 additional frequencies between Kuala Lumpur to Kuching, Sandakan, Tawau and Kota Kinabalu during the Hari Raya peak travel period beginning 28 April until 8 May 2022 to accommodate the domestic travel surge.

With the additional frequency with over 7000 seats made available, fares will be dynamically adjusted downwards for customers to enjoy low fares.

To celebrate the Hari Raya festive, Malaysia Airlines will be offering up to 20% off airfares to all domestic destinations for booking from 19 to 27 April 2022 for immediate travel up to 31 July 2022. Flights from Kuala Lumpur will begin as low as RM139 for all-in fare to Peninsular Malaysia destinations, from RM209 to Miri, Bintulu, Kuching, Sibu, Sandakan, and from RM262 to Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau and Labuan.

Malaysia Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Captain Izham Ismail, said, “It was never Malaysia Airlines’ intention of driving high fares to cause inconvenience to our customers, especially during the festive season. Airlines globally set the price of flight tickets dynamically, subject to demand and supply and based on the date, time, and availability of seats within a specific timeframe. Fares will also be adjusted with passengers’ willingness to pay due to peak and seasonal trends as well as competitiveness against other airlines.

Our load factor has surpassed 90% of our customers purchasing economy class tickets ranging from RM139 to RM1,047 during the peak travel period offered in earlier promotions. We encourage our customers to plan their travel and purchase tickets during the promotion period Malaysia Airlines offers from time to time to ensure they optimize their selection to enjoy our Malaysian Hospitality.”

Dynamic pricing is technique airlines adopt globally, where airfares are set based on demand and market conditions. The higher ticket prices are contributed by various factors such as higher demand during peak seasons, a limited number of flights, type of service offering, operational costs, the surge in jet fuel prices, and limited resources available due to the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Added Captain Izham, “Malaysia Airlines has been working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure safe and secure travel following the recent claims of airlines charging high airfares during the festive period. The additional frequencies to high demand sectors, including Sabah and Sarawak, demonstrate our commitment to providing more seats so everyone can reunite with their loved ones during the festive season.”

We want to assure passengers that we continue to take all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our customers and our crew so that we can all have peace of mind and continue to #FlyConfidently. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience enhanced and dedicated Malaysian Hospitality.”

The airline offers a broad range of airfare tickets through its MH Horizontal Fare Family to fit customers’ preferences and needs. Malaysia Airlines’ Economy Lite Fares offers free cabin baggage of 7kg, complimentary snacks or meals and beverages, and inflight entertainment. To enjoy maximum flexibility and ease of travel, customers may opt for the Economy Flex Fare that comes with additional benefits, including unlimited date changes, refunds, Go Show flexibility, priority check-in, boarding and check-in baggage allowance of 35kg, all without additional fees incurred.

Meanwhile, students will be able to enjoy up to a 30% discount on airfares when they book via MHexplorer, the airline’s students’ travel programme. Through MHexplorer, students can benefit from flight discounts all year round across all fare types, an additional 10kg of check-in baggage, one complimentary date change across all flight fares, and access to exclusive promos for four friends and family via promo code. To top it off, members have access to the airline’s travel and lifestyle loyalty programme, Enrich, which offers a host of fantastic lifestyle benefits on top of earning Points.

Malaysia Airlines received a 7-star rating for COVID-19 health and safety measures from Airline Ratings and is a member of Travel Safe Alliance Malaysia, representing the aviation industry. Guests can rest assured that all necessary measures are taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all those on board and be comforted that all operating pilots and cabin crew are fully vaccinated.

For more information and to book flight tickets for their next getaway, customers can visit the official Malaysia Airlines website at www.malaysiaairlines.com and download Malaysia Airlines’ app. Malaysia Airlines passengers are advised to plan their journey and arrive at KLIA four (4) hours before their scheduled departure for seamless check-in procedures during the peak season.

Malaysia Airlines has been recognised at Asia’s Leading Airline Lounge - Business Class 2021 and Asia’s Leading Inflight Food & Beverage 2021 at World Travel Awards