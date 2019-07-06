Magnolia Bakery opens latest location on Palm Jumeirah

Famed New York institution, Magnolia Bakery, has opened its doors at the Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah.

This newest store is located on the ground floor of Golden Mile Galleria, Building 3, on the Palm Jumeirah.

The much-loved New York bakery is famous for delicious desserts including cupcakes and banana pudding, all using the very finest ingredients.

The expert team can also help make your customised cake dream a reality through the Magnolia Bakery Custom Cake Salon.

To celebrate the opening weekend - July 12th-14th - Magnolia Bakery will be giving guests the chance to win a year’s worth of the famous banana pudding.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of this family-friendly activity, the team will be encouraging guests to search for a ‘golden ticket’ which will be hidden in the restaurant.

For those that didn’t know, Magnolia Bakery began in a tiny store in New York City and today they’re offering a taste of traditional American baked goods across the UAE.

This is the fourth store to open in the region, with branches found within Dubai Festival City Mall, Bloomingdale’s Home (in the Dubai Mall), the Galleria on Al Maryah Island.

It all began in 1996 from a quiet corner of New York City’s West Village when the fresh aroma of classic American bakes, vintage décor and a warm, inviting atmosphere came together in the form of a little bakery called Magnolia.