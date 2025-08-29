Madrid, Barcelona, or Valencia: Which Spanish City to Choose for Living in 2025

Spain attracts not only tourists, but also those who dream of living here permanently. Sunny streets, a warm climate, lively markets, and a rich culture create an atmosphere where it is pleasant to work and relax. But which city to choose for living in 2025, so that work and personal life are combined harmoniously?

Before choosing a city, you should check that you can legally reside in the country. You can get a Spain startup visa with the help of the company Migrun, which will allow you to move to this country. The company offers two options: a free self-guided guide with step-by-step instructions or full support from experts and virtual assistance, MigRun.

Madrid: The Heart of Spain

Madrid is a city that is always active. History is palpable on every street here, where modern startups share the space with grand buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries. The town is famous for its world-class museums, including the Prado, the Thyssen-Bornemisza, and the Reina Sofia, which houses masterpieces by Picasso and Dalí.

Nature lovers will find relaxation in the Retiro Park. There, you can ride boats. You can also walk among sculptures and greenhouses. Madrid is a bustling hub of business activity, with a vibrant and dynamic business community that contributes to its economic growth and development.

Barcelona: The City of Creativity and the Sea

The Mediterranean atmosphere is what attracts Barcelona. The city breathes life. You will always come across architectural wonders of Gaudí, colorful streets, and lively squares. Park Güell will become a favorite for walks with family and friends.

This is a place for relaxation. The soft sea breeze and the Mediterranean sunsets help to fill you with positive emotions and relax your mind. At the same time, the Boqueria and San Antonio markets delight with fresh fruits, aromatic coffee, and the lively atmosphere of the city. Life is always in full swing here, and at the same time, you can feel the coziness and joy of small moments.

Valencia: A Calm Alternative

Valencia is an ideal option for those who value a measured life and comfort for the family. The city offers a combination of the historical and the modern: the old center with the Cathedral and the Miguelete Tower is adjacent to the futuristic City of Arts and Sciences.

Green areas such as the Turia Park and long sandy beaches create a feeling of spaciousness and lightness. Prices for housing and food are lower here than in Madrid and Barcelona, and the mild climate allows you to enjoy the streets almost all year round.

Comparison of Cities: Pros and Cons

People often face difficulties when choosing a city to live in. They cannot decide and are afraid of making a mistake. The following key aspects will help you do everything right:

● cost of housing and rent;

● standard of living and infrastructure;

● accessibility to work and startups;

● climate and natural conditions;

● cultural and entertainment opportunities;

● transportation and logistics.

Thanks to these points, you will be able to assess how comfortable it will be to live in a particular city. Madrid wins in business activity and culture, Barcelona — in the combination of work and the sea, and Valencia — in measuredness and cost of living.

Conclusion

The choice of a city in Spain depends on personal priorities: an active business life, the sea and creativity, or a quiet environment for work and family. Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia offer different opportunities, and everyone will find something for themselves here.

With the help of Migrun, moving does not seem so complicated and unattainable, because experienced specialists accompany you at every stage.