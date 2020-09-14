Lufthansa issues millions of refunds as pandemic fallout continues

As of this week, the Lufthansa Group has reimbursed €2.7 billion to a total of 6.3 million customers in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdown.

Over the past week, approximately 1,800 of these refunds have been processed every hour.

Claims issued before the end of June have already been settled, the group said, and only those complex cases requiring additional processing are still outstanding.

As a result, the number of open ticket refunds to be processed has fallen to one million, Lufthansa said.

Due to the evolving nature of travel restrictions and corridors across the world currently, new reimbursement claims are continuously rising as a result of flight cancellations and entry regulations.

Lufthansa currently receives three times as many applications as a direct result of the pandemic and therefore, the number of open refund claims will continue to develop dynamically but decrease further in the coming weeks.

The group said it was working continuously to speed up the processing and initiated many different measures to achieve this - including tripling the capacity of employees in its customer centres.

Furthermore, employees from other departments have been brought in to provide additional support and in return, released from short-time working.