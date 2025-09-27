Lufthansa Group Expands Climate Protection Efforts with Loyalty Benefits for CO₂ Offsetting and SAF

The Lufthansa Group’s loyalty program, Miles & More, is enhancing its sustainability focus by awarding both miles and Points to members who purchase CO₂-offsetting packages. These packages, available during booking, before departure, or even after flights, allow travelers to offset their flight-related emissions through a mix of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and contributions to certified climate protection projects. Members can also use previously earned miles to redeem these packages, adding flexibility and incentivizing more sustainable travel choices. Depending on the SAF share selected, travelers earn significantly more Points and Qualifying Points—up to 80 percent more, along with up to 20 percent additional HON Circle Points—accelerating their progress toward frequent flyer status or rewards.

The new offering complements the Green Fares tariff, introduced in 2023, which already provides bonus miles and Points for more sustainable bookings. According to Lufthansa Group Chief Commercial Officer Dieter Vranckx, the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to expanding customer options while responding to passenger demand for climate-conscious flying. He emphasized that the Group remains a global pioneer in creating incentives for sustainability.

CO₂-offsetting packages are accessible through the booking platforms of Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Lufthansa, and SWISS, as well as via the Miles & More app. Miles and Points are automatically credited, including retroactive recognition for packages booked since January 2025. The offsets are calculated using factors such as distance, fuel use, and travel class, with the SAF contribution integrated into Lufthansa Group operations within six months. The remainder supports an extensive portfolio of 18 high-quality climate projects worldwide, ranging from Gold Standard-certified nature-based initiatives to innovative technology-based solutions like biochar and CO₂ capture in concrete.

Since June 1, Airbus employees traveling domestically in Germany with Lufthansa have been booking the Lufthansa Group’s Sustainable Corporate Value Fare, a tailored business tariff that directly supports CO₂ offsetting. The fare mitigates up to 30 percent of each flight’s calculated emissions by funding the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which cuts lifecycle CO₂ output by around 80 percent compared to fossil kerosene. Lufthansa guarantees that every SAF contribution purchased is integrated into its operations within six months, ensuring a measurable climate impact. Beyond this fare, corporate clients can also engage in larger SAF procurement agreements, further advancing carbon reduction efforts. By embedding CO₂ offsetting into everyday travel, Lufthansa and Airbus are setting a new benchmark for sustainable business travel.

The Lufthansa Group has steadily expanded its portfolio of sustainable travel products and became the world’s first airline group to introduce Green Fares in February 2023. These fares allow passengers to offset their flight-related CO₂ emissions with a single click by combining 20 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) use with 80 percent contributions to certified climate protection projects. Available on more than 730,000 flights per year within Europe and to North Africa, Green Fares can be booked in both Economy and Business Class across Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, SWISS, Edelweiss, Eurowings Discover, and Air Dolomiti. The fare also provides extra status miles and free rebooking, offering both sustainability and flexibility.

For corporate customers, the Lufthansa Group integrates the same offset model into ticket prices for European flights, issuing CO₂ mitigation certificates for SAF contributions. This initiative complements the Group’s long-term climate strategy, which aims to halve net CO₂ emissions by 2030 compared to 2019 and achieve full climate neutrality by 2050. The roadmap has been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), making Lufthansa the first airline group in Europe to align its goals with the Paris Climate Agreement. To reach these targets, the Group is focusing on accelerated fleet modernization, expanded SAF deployment, optimized operations, and innovative offers that make sustainable flying accessible to both leisure and business travelers.