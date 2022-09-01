Los Cabos Maintains Steady Pace on Road to Tourism Recovery

The Los Cabos Tourism Trust (FITURCA) reports a steady pace in the destination’s tourism recovery. June saw a 24 percent increase in the influx of domestic and international passengers to the San Jose del Cabo airport compared to the same period in 2019.

The airport received just over 300,000 new visitors who enjoyed the wide range of activities and luxury accommodations that this destination offers.

The positive inertia in visitor arrivals during the first half of the year stems from an outstanding growth of 21.7 percent in domestic tourist arrivals (102,300 passengers) and 25.2 percent in passengers from international flights (198,600). These figures register an approximate increase of 18,300 and 40,000, respectively, compared with the same period in 2019

Additionally, during June, the arrival of 8,725 international tourists was recorded through private aviation, which represents an increase of 87 percent compared to 2019.

It is worth noting that, in the accumulated time from January to June, Los Cabos recorded an increase in domestic passenger arrivals of 34 percent compared to 2019, mainly coming from Mexico City (50 percent), Guadalajara (13.5 percent), and Tijuana (19.1 percent). In terms of passengers flying from the United States, an increase of 22 percent was recorded, originating from Los Angeles (23 percent), Dallas (16 percent), and Phoenix (14.7 percent). There was also a positive trend in private flight arrivals, with 81 percent.

“The results achieved during this period derive from three axes that have allowed Los Cabos to maintain this steady pace in its recovery: 1) the continuous attention and follow-up to the implementation of health safety protocols that provide confidence to visitors to enjoy the destination, 2) the constant communication to inform about the vast tourist and service offer we have, and 3) the innovation in the offer of activities and accommodations, which based on current travel trends, positions us as a destination that is attentive and responsive to the needs of the new traveler,” commented Rodrigo Esponda, general director of the Los Cabos Tourism Trust.

Regarding hotel activity, the average rate maintained its growth by standing at $417, $147 more (+54 percent), and a RevPAR of $317; that is, $128 more (+67 percent) over 2019.

Los Cabos has been characterized as a safe destination. According to the most recent exit survey, traveler perception in this matter remains with a favorable rating during June. This yields positive results in the rates of tourists who repeat their visit to the destination and present an increase of 4 percent (43 percent) compared to the same period in 2019.

Regarding growth estimates from July to December, Los Cabos maintains its development expectations by scheduling additional airline seats by more than 52 percent for the domestic market, with Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Tijuana as the leading issuers, followed by Monterrey. In the international market, led by the United States, 1.18 million additional seats are expected to be scheduled, an increase of 40.3 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

In sum, with the start of operations of the first direct flight from Madrid to Los Cabos, operated by Iberojet, an increase is also expected in the attraction of Spanish and European visitors. This strategy will allow the development of these markets, for which 4,000 seats have been programmed for the remaining months of the year, thus expanding the destination’s incursion into new markets.

Through the tourism promotion actions led by FITURCA, in collaboration with industry stakeholders and local authorities, the second half of 2022 will be a crucial moment towards achieving this critical objective that will strengthen the positioning of Los Cabos among travelers with high purchasing power, as one of the premier luxury destinations in Mexico.