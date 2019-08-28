Long Island welcomes historic visitor numbers

Statistics from the New York State Economic Impact of Tourism report showcase record breaking highs across the state and Long Island in visitation, economic impact, and direct spending.

For the first-time tourism on Long Island has exceeded $6 billion, with an increase in visitor spending across the region topping 4.5 per cent, generating an economic impact of $6.1 billion annually and more than $740 million in state and local tax revenues.

“These record-breaking numbers for Long Island and across New York State amplify the importance of the tourism industry for our region and our residents,” said Kristen Jarnagin, chief executive of Discover Long Island.

“Promoting the endless positive aspects of Long Island through tourism marketing initiatives not only speaks to the incredible quality of life that we as residents enjoy but raises awareness of Long Island as an ideal place to visit, conduct business or relocate.

“These historic numbers are evidence that our strategic efforts and tactical collaborations are succeeding in raising destination awareness and positioning Long Island as an ideal destination for travellers and locals alike.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism-generated employment also increased for the region, with the visitor economy supporting over 81,735 local jobs.

The 2018 results are historic with nearly 253 million visitors travelling to New York State, generating an overall economic impact of $114.8 billion- exceeding $100 billion for the fifth straight year.

In addition, state visitors generated an all-time high of $71.8 billion in direct spending.

Image credit: Discover Long Island