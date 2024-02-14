Little Gems by My Second Home stages weekend Valentine’s party exclusively for small dogs

My Second Home, Dubai’s first and largest luxury pet resort, is inviting owners of small dogs to celebrate the month of love at a Valentine’s party for pets, taking place this weekend at Little Gems.

Bring your petite pooch along to Little Gems, My Second Home’s newly opened facility exclusively for small dogs, for Valentine’s themed events, including prize competitions and photo opportunities.

Open to both members and non-members, the event takes place from 4pm to 6 pm on Saturday, 17 and Sunday, 18 February.

Saturday’s Valentine’s ‘pawty’ is for miniature breed weighing less than five kilogrammes, with dogs weighing up to 10 kg welcome on Sunday.

Dress to impress for Little Gems’ Cupid Cutest Canine Contest, with prizes for the best owner-dog Valentine’s outfits. Plus, pucker up at the Smooch-A-Pooch photo booth and take away a Valentine’s pic to treasure forever.

To book your spot, WhatsApp 054 247 1945, or email [email protected]

Non-members must show their dog’s up-to-date vaccination record and a successful VacciCheck test on arrival.

Little Gems, opened in December as part of My Second Home’s US$10 million expansion. With three facilities across Dubai and over 220 members, My Second Home offers unrivalled dog park, day care, boarding and pet grooming services, with a fully trained team on board to ensure pets are socialised in clean, safe surroundings.

For more information on My Second Home, visit the website, email [email protected] or call 04 881 8002.

