Lisbon Gears Up for a Summer and Autumn of Music, Film and Gaming Festivals

Lisbon is gearing up for a summer and autumn packed with music, film, gaming and cultural festivals. From high-energy concerts and open-air cinema to cutting-edge gaming events and world-class opera, there’s something for every traveller. Here’s the Lisbon Tourism Association’s guide to Lisbon’s can’t-miss experiences in 2025.

Music Festivals and Concerts

NOS Alive

When: 10-12 July, 2025

The NOS Alive festival returns to Lisbon from 10-12 July 2025, set along the stunning Algés seafront promenade. With over 60 artists and bands - including British sensation Sam Fender, Benson Boone and Mark Ambor - performing across three stages, this vibrant festival promises a diverse lineup and unforgettable live music experiences. More details here.

Sumol Summer Fest

When: 4-5 July, 2025

Held at Costa da Caparica’s Inatel Camping Park by Praia de São João, Sumol Summer Fest kicks off summer with two days of high-energy music, surf and urban vibes. Headlined by Lil Tecca from the US, Spain’s Mora and Brazil’s MC Cabelinho, plus rising stars in hip-hop, reggaeton and drill, the festival celebrates freedom and good vibes. See more details here.

Lionel Ritchie’s “Say Hello To The Hits” tour

When: 29 July 2025

On 29 July 2025, legendary singer Lionel Richie is coming to Lisbon’s MEO Arena with his “Say Hello To The Hits” tour. Fans can look forward to an exciting show full of timeless classics and chart-topping songs. Tickets are available here.

Film, Opera and Open-Air Cinema

Cine Society’25

When: from now until 16 October, 2025

Cine Society brings the magic of cinema to the iconic Doca da Marinha, with open-air screenings running throughout the summer and into mid-autumn. From classics to recent blockbusters like Grease and La La Land, the programme offers something for every film fan - all set against Lisbon’s stunning skyline. See more details here.

Operafest’25

When: 07 August to 13 September, 2025

Lisbon’s avant-garde summer opera festival returns this year under the theme Forbidden Loves, showcasing classics like La Traviata and Dido and Aeneas alongside new works, including the national premiere of Julie by Philippe Boesmans. With Cine-Opera screenings, workshops and a special staging of The Magic Flute for children, the festival offers an innovative experience for both opera fans and curious travellers. The programme is available here.

Doclisboa

When: 16-26 October, 2025

Doclisboa is Lisbon’s leading international documentary festival, held every October. Celebrating creative non-fiction, it showcases a curated programme of thought-provoking films - a must for documentary fans and filmmakers alike. Find more details here.

Leffest

When: 07-16 November, 2025

Leffest returns this November for its 19th edition, featuring a vibrant mix of feature films, documentaries and shorts from both rising and established film-makers worldwide. With premieres, talks and industry events across Lisbon and Estoril, it’s the perfect place to discover the best new cinema. Past guests such as Francis Ford Coppola and Pedro Almodóvar demonstrate the festival’s strong global appeal. More details here.

Gaming and Tech

Lisboa Games Week

When: 20-23 November, 2025

Portugal’s biggest gaming event returns to FIL with the latest releases, tournaments and a cool retro arcade zone. A must for gamers and tech fans of all ages. See more details here.

For further information on Lisbon’s vibrant cultural scene and events throughout the year, visit https://www.visitlisboa.com/en/p/whats-on