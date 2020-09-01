Lee handed chief accounting role with Marriott

Marriott International has appointed Felitia Lee to the dual roles of controller and chief accounting officer.

Lee will be the principal accounting officer and report to Leeny Oberg, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

She succeeds Bao Giang Val Bauduin, who is taking on the role of chief financial officer for consumer operations, technology and emerging businesses for the company.

Lee joined Marriott in May this year supporting management of the accounting operations.

“Felitia brings a strong track record of leading large organizations through change and delivering results,” said Oberg.

“Felitia has significant financial experience in controllership, audit, shared services and acquisitions and integrations.

“I look forward to her and Val playing pivotal roles in leading Marriott into the future.”

Prior to Marriott, Lee served as senior vice president and controller for Kohl’s Corporation where she led financial reporting, Sarbanes-Oxley processes, capital management, tax planning and compliance.

Before her time at Kohl’s, she held numerous roles with PepsiCo, culminating in positions as vice president and controller of Pepsi Cola North America, and after its merger with two of its largest bottlers.

Lee is a graduate of Santa Clara University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting.