LATAM offers complete flexibility on South America bookings

From today, LATAM Airlines new flexible booking offer allows passengers to purchase tickets from Europe to any South American destination and receive a full refund in the event of a cancellation.

Refunds can be issued right up to and including the moment of departure.

Designed to encourage customers to book with confidence, the campaign provides future holidaymakers with the assurance of complete flexible booking, including free cancellations and full refund options.

Destinations on offer include South America, Chile, Colombia, Argentina and Peru.

The offer is valid on economy and business class fares between Europe and South America on purchases made before the end of March.