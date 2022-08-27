Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts,  has appointed a new director of sales and marketing

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection has appointed a new director of sales and marketing – a long-time UAE hotelier with close to 20 years of experience.

Amit Biswas will play a key role in developing sales and marketing strategies across all segments to drive growth and commercial productivity.

Biswas said: “I am honoured to join Lapita Dubai Parks and Resorts and look forward to reaching new heights of success for the hotel. I am committed to attracting new markets and growing the hotel’s reputation in line with the hotel’s growth plans.”

Biswas kicked off his Dubai career in hospitality at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel Complex starting off as a conference and banqueting sales executive in 2003, scaling the ladder and being promoted over the years, ending up as complex director of sales in marketing in 2015.

During his tenure at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel Complex, he was also responsible for the Mina Seyahi Complex, which comprised three beach resorts. He was firmly at the helm of re-opening both complexes post-Covid and drove new segments emerging during the pandemic. Amit was also pivotal in the opening of two entirely new properties – Aloft and Element Al Mina in 2021.

His earliest position was in 2001 with The Ritz-Carlton Doha as an HR administer