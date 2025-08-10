Ladybird Jet Takes Flight: New Regional Shuttle Service Launches Labor Day Weekend

Ladybird Jet, a premium regional air shuttle service co-founded by Michele Wilkinson and Devon Perry, proudly announces its official launch, with first flights beginning Labor Day weekend. The service will offer scheduled semi-private flights between Fredericksburg and Dallas, with expansion to Houston and other key Texas markets on the horizon.

This new flight experience is tailored for discerning travelers seeking time savings, personalized service, and seamless regional access. “Ladybird Jet was born out of a need for efficient regional travel without the hassle of large commercial airports,” said Devon Perry, Co-Founder. “Michele Wilkinson and I created this service to blend hospitality, precision, and time efficiency for our passengers.”

Operating out of Fredericksburg’s Gillespie County Airport (T82) and Addison Airport (ADS) in Dallas, Ladybird Jet will offer flights every Thursday and Sunday. The service is built around providing top-tier convenience—passengers can arrive just minutes before takeoff, skip TSA lines, and enjoy concierge-level support.

Ladybird Jet also provides bespoke private charters and curated Wine Flights to Hill Country and Napa, appealing to both business travelers and leisure seekers. Each element of the experience is crafted with comfort, discretion, and regional hospitality in mind.

Initial routes include:

Fredericksburg ■ Dallas – Launching Labor Day Weekend

Fredericksburg ■ Houston – Coming Soon

Custom private charters across Texas and beyond

As Ladybird Jet gears up for launch, the brand is focused on connecting local communities, supporting tourism, and redefining what it means to travel efficiently in the Lone Star State. “It’s about bringing people together—with style, speed, and a glass of wine waiting on the other side,” adds Wilkinson.