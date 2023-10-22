KrisFlyer Is Official Lifestyle Rewards Partner For Ed Sheeran’s The + – = ÷ × 24 Tour In Singapore

KrisFlyer, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group’s lifestyle programme, is the official Lifestyle Rewards Partner for Ed Sheeran’s upcoming + – = ÷ × Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) in Singapore.

The concert will take place at Singapore’s National Stadium on 16 February 2024, and KrisFlyer members will have exclusive early access to purchase the concert tickets through the KrisFlyer Reserve Sale and miles-for-tickets redemption options.

KrisFlyer members will have the opportunity to purchase Categories 1 to 7 concert tickets via the KrisFlyer Reserve Sale from 30 October 2023 at 1000hrs (Singapore time). To purchase the tickets, members need a unique access code that allows them to buy up to six tickets across the seven categories on Ticketmaster.

KrisFlyer UOB credit and debit card holders, who have subscribed to receive KrisFlyer and SIA Group promotional emails via their KrisFlyer account preferences, will receive a unique access code from KrisFlyer via an email on 27 October 2023.

Members who are not KrisFlyer UOB credit or debit card holders may download Kris+, the SIA Group’s lifestyle rewards app, and spend 150 miles (equivalent to S$1) between 20 and 25 October 2023 to redeem a unique access code. All proceeds from the redemptions on Kris+ for the access code will be donated to KidSTART Singapore, a charity dedicated to supporting young children and families in need.

Each KrisFlyer member is entitled to only one access code, either via their KrisFlyer UOB credit or debit card membership, or access code redemptions on Kris+.

KrisFlyer members may also redeem Categories 1 to 4 concert tickets using their miles via KrisFlyer Experiencesexternal-icon-image from 30 October 2023. Tickets from Categories 1 to 4 may be redeemed with 49,000, 38,000, 29,000, and 19,000 miles respectively. KrisFlyer members may redeem up to six tickets per category.

Please click here for a detailed guide on how to obtain an access code or make KrisFlyer Experiences redemptions. Limited number of tickets are available for sale and redemption via the KrisFlyer Reserve Sale and KrisFlyer Experiences respectively.

Mr Dai Haoyu, Acting Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “KrisFlyer is the passport to a world of extraordinary experiences for our members. Beyond earning miles during their travels with SIA and Scoot, members can also accrue miles and maximise their value through a wide range of on-ground spending and redemption opportunities. Our exciting partnership with Ed Sheeran’s upcoming The + – = ÷ × Tour is our latest offering, giving KrisFlyer members early access to tickets and allowing our members to redeem their miles for a memorable experience.”