Kingfisher Bay Resort announces Illumina - Queensland’s first permanent interpretive light show

Kingfisher Bay Resort is set to light up the skies of K’gari in 2024, proudly announcing ‘Illumina’, an ALL-NEW interpretive light show, and the latest product launched by the island’s four-star eco-tourism property.

Set amidst the natural beauty of the wallum wetlands within the grounds of Kingfisher Bay Resort, the innovative installation aims to enhance visitor experience and provide a unique nighttime attraction, exclusive to resort guests.

‘Illumina’, the new artistic platform, will showcase the world’s largest sand island with the ‘Return to Sky’ exhibition, an extraordinary journey of discovery, regeneration, and growth, told in one mesmerising 20-minute light show.

To bring the product to life, Kingfisher Bay Resort has engaged Melbourne-based international Light Artist, Bruce Ramus, and his team from Ramus Illumination, renowned for creating symphonies of light and colour at various destinations around the world, including Wintjiri Wiru at Uluru, an Australian tourism first.

Bruce Ramus, Director of RAMUS Illumination expressed his admiration for K’gari, describing the island as the “Ultimate regenerative space. The inspiration behind ‘Return to Sky’ comes from the light within unique landscapes and vibrant ecosystem that is K’gari – the constantly shifting sands, the island’s natural healing qualities, and its incredible ability to regrow itself will all be celebrated.”

“Illumina will captivate audiences and enrich the mind and soul, while evoking a sense of wonder and appreciation for this remarkable natural environment”, Ramus added.

With the installation set to launch in September 2024, Kingfisher Bay Resort promises to elevate the status of the Fraser Coast to more than a premier tourist destination.

Kane Bassett, Group General Manager of Kingfisher Bay Resort expressed his excitement for the groundbreaking product. “We are thrilled to offer visitors an enchanting nighttime spectacle unlike any other product we’ve seen on K’gari, with innovation that’s the first of its kind in Queensland.”

“The ‘Return to Sky’ narrative aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences, connecting guests with the movement, texture, and colours of K’gari”, Mr Bassett said.

A range of accommodated ‘Illumina’ experiences are available for pre-booking now, in preparation for the show’s official opening later this year. Visitors can opt for the Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze packages, staying at Kingfisher Bay Resort, with ferry transfers and food and beverage inclusions.

The Platinum and Gold packages offer the complete island experience, with premium resort accommodation options and 4WD touring also included.

Watch the light show unfold: Illumina (illuminakgari.com.au)