Kimpton opens first European resort in Mallorca

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, announces its first resort hotel in Europe will open later this summer. Located in Mallorca, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca will be open year-round, emulating a sanctuary of luxury and wellness and representing an important step in the European expansion of Kimpton.

Anchored in its Mediterranean roots, the hotel reinterprets the concept of resort luxury with a progressive vision where active leisure meets total relaxation. Situated in the town of Santa Ponsa (in Calviá, only 14 km from Palma de Mallorca and 20 minutes from its airport), guests of Kimpton Aysla Mallorca will enjoy its incredible on-site facilities and have the privilege of being a stone’s throw away from some of the island’s most prestigious leisure clubs, like the Mallorca Country Club, a regular practice ground for some of the world’s top tennis players, and Golf Santa Ponsa, a large golf complex with two 18-hole PGA European tour courses, a 9-hole course, and a driving range.

Built on creating an intimate and highly personal stay experience, all Kimpton hotels strive to establish their own individual identity, recognising the unique elements of the location through design and guest experience. Designed by renowned local architect Guillermo Reynés, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca has 79-rooms, distributed around exuberant central Majorcan-style patios. Every detail throughout the property has been carefully curated to create a relaxing and tranquil environment. From the use of neutral tones and natural materials to the inclusion of bright turquoise touches seen through the soft furnishings and textiles, all elements come together to mimic the hotel’s island surroundings. Rooms feature large floor-to-ceiling windows with private balconies, a rain shower, a separate bathtub, and complimentary access to its 900 sqm luxurious Spa.

Alejandro Bautista Gómez, General Manager, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca, commented: “The whole team has been working hard to get the hotel ready to welcome its first guests, and we are excited to be opening our doors for the first time very soon. At Kimpton Aysla Mallorca, we have thoughtfully combined touches of local tradition with modern art and culture, establishing an environment that exceeds the needs and desires of today’s traveller to build an unforgettable experience.”

Tom Rowntree, Vice President Global Luxury Brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “At IHG Hotels & Resorts, we’ve spent the last few years finessing our Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio to ensure that guests can discover the right brand to suit their voyage. We’re excited to welcome the Kimpton Aysla Mallorca to the Kimpton family. This opening officially establishes our resort presence in Europe, welcoming travellers to the island with Kimpton’s beloved perks, unexpected touches, and heartfelt service.”

As with all Kimpton hotels, the service style at Kimpton Aysla Mallorca is based on establishing a sincere and warm human connection. Every detail is chosen to provide guests with memorable moments that encourage authentic connection and transcend any pre-established ‘white glove’ luxury stay script. This is brought to life through several touches at the hotel such as evening social hour, where guests gather and socialise with one another. The hotel will also have one-of-kind bookable workshops with resident artisans on the island, designed to educate guests about local traditions – for example, an organised visit to a local workshop that produces tailor-made, handcrafted luxury Majorcan artisanal shoes, where guests can learn about the island’s important crafts since the 19th century and take a personalised pair home with them.

For those looking to indulge their active side, the hotel will have an extensive program of fitness and wellness activities such as road cycling, morning workouts, guided meditation, and yoga lessons. For those looking for a relaxing day by the pool, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca has two outdoor pools to choose from. Both greet guests with roaming views of the landscape with easy access to ZAYT Pool Kitchen & Garden Deli, where guests can enjoy an array of fresh fish, meat, or vegetables cooked to order. One of the pools reflects the island’s famous white sand beaches, surrounded by real sand recreating that shoreline feel. The extensive onsite spa, Maison CODAGE Paris, has a stunning indoor pool, mud baths, sauna, a salt cave, and seven treatment rooms where guests can experience exclusively formulated treatments of their choosing.

Kimpton Aysla Mallorca will be home to two restaurants and two bars, set in warm and welcoming spaces, and will be the gathering places loved by locals and hotel guests alike: ZAYT Pool Kitchen & Garden Deli and SABA Restaurant, Bodega & Bar.

SABA Restaurant combines locally sourced Spanish ingredients and timeless dishes often found in Southeast Asia. Among the dining room sits an open kitchen with 14 seats creating a sense of theatre, where guests can dine as they watch chefs create their take on sushi and teppanyaki. SABA Bar is situated just as guests enter the restaurant. With its indoor meets outdoor layout, guests will be able to enjoy an aperitif all year round as well as a selection of Spanish tapas. During the day, the bar will offer coffee, tea, and sweet treats before transforming into the destination for reconnecting with friends and family over cocktails, beer on tap, and wine from the adjoining wine cellar.

2022 is destined to be a year of exciting growth for the Kimpton brand, with seven properties set to open in new city and resort locations around the world. Recent notable openings include Kimpton Margot Sydney, Kimpton St Honoré Paris, and Kimpton Vividora Hotel in Barcelona. The brand is also set to make its debut in Bali this year, with more hotels in the pipeline for Germany, Mexico, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands in the next 3-5 years.