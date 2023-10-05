Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to Bring to California New Boutique Hotel

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury & lifestyle portfolio, breaks ground for a new, boutique hotel in the Northern California coastal community of Pacific Grove, on the storied Monterey Peninsula.

Marking the boutique hotel brand’s first property in the market, Kimpton Pacific Grove Hotel will exude elevated, laid-back vibes one can only find on the Central Coast of the Golden State and serve as a premier destination featuring locally inspired restaurant and bar concepts. The property is expected to open in late 2025.

Owned and developed by Cypress 16, LLC in conjunction with Interport Capital, LLC, and L&B Realty Advisors, Kimpton Pacific Grove Hotel will be a newly built, Mission-style boutique hotel featuring 101 elegant guestrooms, including six suites and a hospitality parlor equipped with its own private outdoor terrace. Rooms situated on the third and fourth floors will provide guests with sweeping views of the Monterey Bay, a breathtaking sight that is sure to promote a feeling of blissful relaxation. The hotel’s expansive 3,650 square foot courtyard and breathtaking fireplace, all set against a bounty of native trees, will provide travelers a perfect California setting to host meetings and events or a beautiful celebration. RRM Design Group will serve as the property architect and Narrative Design Studio will outfit the entirety of the hotel’s interiors. Huff Construction Company will serve as the general contractor for the construction of the project while Johnson Controls Capital will provide financing.

Aptly inspired by the dreaminess of the California coastline, the four-story hotel is set to become a culinary go-to for guests and locals alike thanks to its restaurant and bar venue’s focus on local cuisine, fresh seafood and locally grown produce. As with all Kimptons, beloved amenities and services such as morning coffee and tea service, evening social hour, a “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program, in-room yoga mats, on-site fitness center, complimentary bicycles and pet-friendly policies will enhance the guest experience.

“California has always been home to the Kimpton brand, and we’re thrilled to continue to thoughtfully grow our footprint in this important market,” said Mike DeFrino, managing director, Luxury & Lifestyles Americas at IHG Hotels & Resorts. “Not only is Pacific Grove located on the beautiful Monterey Bay, offering visitors spectacular views of the coastline, but it’s also home to many historic and charming homes and businesses, making it a truly one-of-a-kind destination.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Situated between the city of Monterey and legendary Pebble Beach, this picturesque Victorian town – often called the “Butterfly Town U.S.;” “The Most Romantic City in the U.S.,” and “A Dreamy California Destination” – has become a sought-after location for weddings, honeymoons or for those seeking pure California relaxation. In addition to the city’s breathtaking views and quaint neighborhoods, guests can also enjoy unique boutiques, local art galleries and specialty shops all found within Pacific Grove’s four shopping districts. The new hotel sits within this quadrant and is close to the Pacific Grove Museum, Pacific Grove Library and within walking distance to the beloved Lover’s Point Beach.

“Partnering with IHG Hotels & Resorts to create such a beautifully distinct hotel in the Pacific Grove neighborhood is an exciting venture,” says Gary Roffe, managing partner, Cypress 16, LLC. “There’s nothing like this hotel in the area, and we’re looking forward to building a place that honors this idyllic beachfront city and can become a great contributor to the fabric of the local community.”

When it opens in 2025, Kimpton Pacific Grove will become the tenth Kimpton hotel in California. The brand currently has 75 open hotels globally and 50 projects in the pipeline.

Visit IHG.com or download the IHG One Rewards app to learn more about the Kimpton brand. For more information about Cypress 16 visit here.