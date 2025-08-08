Kimpton Aysla Mallorca Unveils ‘Contador & Basso: Pedal to Prestige’

This October, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca (https://www.kimptonayslamallorca.com/), a five-star lifestyle resort tucked away in the tranquil town of Santa Ponsa, will host ‘Contador & Basso: Pedal to Prestige’ – an extraordinary four-day cycling escape personally led by Grand Tour champions Alberto Contador and Iván Basso. Taking place from the 16-19th October 2025, this exclusive experience invites guests to ride alongside two of the sport’s greatest legends while discovering Mallorca’s most iconic routes. Blending elite-level cycling with luxury hospitality, Mediterranean cuisine and curated cultural moments, the programme is designed for discerning riders seeking something unforgettable.

Organised by Kimpton Aysla Mallorca and powered by SCIO ProCycling, ‘Contador & Basso: Pedal to Prestige’ offers a rare opportunity to train, ride and relax in the company of two cycling icons. From vineyard dinners and coastal climbs to spa rituals and open-air dining, every element has been designed to deliver an experience that is as inspiring as it is indulgent.

The full itinerary includes:

Day 1 – Wednesday, 16 October

Santa Ponça – Ses Rotes Winery | 35 km | 400 m elevation gain

Guests begin with a gentle warm-up ride through the local countryside, arriving at the charming Ses Rotes Winery for a guided tour, traditional Mallorcan dinner, and welcome briefing hosted by Contador and Basso. Transfers return guests to the resort for an evening of relaxation.

Day 2 – Thursday, 17 October

Campanet – Formentor Lighthouse – Cala San Vicenç | 75 km | 1100 m elevation gain

A striking coastal route leads riders to the Formentor Lighthouse for a mid-ride coffee stop, followed by a leisurely Mediterranean lunch by the sea in Cala San Vicenç. Transfers return guests to the resort for the evening.

Day 3 – Friday, 18 October

Santa Maria – Lluc – Sa Calobra – Cala Tuent – Port de Sóller | 65 km | 1220 m elevation gain

One of Mallorca’s most renowned rides takes cyclists deep into the Tramuntana mountains, with stops at the peaceful Lluc Monastery and an optional trek to Sa Calobra beach. A relaxed lunch awaits at Es Vergeret restaurant overlooking Cala Tuent, before a return boat ride to Port de Sóller and transfer to the hotel.

Day 4 – Saturday, 19 October

Hotel – Sant Elm – Port Andratx | 50–60 km | 800–1000 m elevation gain

The final ride offers sweeping sea views and rewarding climbs, culminating in a celebratory farewell brunch at the hotel. Airport transfers are provided post-ride.

The full experience is priced at €6,900 per person and includes luxury accommodation at Kimpton Aysla Mallorca, full board dining, all rides and scheduled activities, technical assistance, and access to the hotel’s wellness and fitness facilities. Combining world-class cycling with five-star hospitality, ‘Contador & Basso: Pedal to Prestige’ is a one-of-a-kind experience for passionate riders looking to push their limits and unwind in exceptional surroundings.