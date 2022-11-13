Jumeirah Muscat Bay’s Must-Visit New Rooftop Venue

Promising an unmatched dining experience with mesmerising views across the bay, Jumeirah Muscat Bay is now welcoming guests to indulge in mouth-watering Mediterranean cuisine at its newly opened Brezza Restaurant & Rooftop Bar.

The hotel won the award for World’s Leading New Resort 2022 at this weekends Word Travel Awards Grand final.

Providing a cool, contemporary setting with the best views in Muscat, Brezza Restaurant & Rooftop Bar adds to Jumeirah Muscat Bay’s list of exceptional dining destinations, serving exquisite sharing-style seafood and stunning culinary creations in an intimate rooftop setting with mountains and the ocean as backdrop.

Commenting on the opening, Zeki Ozal, General Manager, Jumeirah Muscat Bay, said: “Set to become the highlight of Muscat’s culinary scene, Brezza Restaurant & Rooftop Bar is a unique culinary offering, providing an exquisite experience for both guests and residents alike. Brezza joins our elegant mixture of traditional and contemporary dining portfolio, delivering flavourful fresh seafood dishes with an Italian twist and innovative mixology, set against our spectacular natural surroundings of sea and mountains.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Personally curated by Italian-born chef Cristiano Goattin, who comes from a Michelin-star background, the menu offers an exciting fusion of Italian signatures dishes with a strong coastal influence, prepared with the freshest and finest ingredients taking guests along a unique culinary journey. Highlights include Tuna Truffle, Salted Crust Seabass, Fritto Misto, Tiramisu.

With options to dine indoor or outdoor including private dining spaces, the roof-top restaurant and lounge serves up an alluring line-up of cocktails and mocktails along with variety of shisha flavours for guests to enjoy stunning views.