Jumeirah Group celebrates quadruple World Travel Awards triumph

Jumeirah Group has triumphed at the World Travel Awards, taking four top accolades.

The quadruple win highlights the brand’s excellence in hospitality and successful dedication to their three key strategic pillars: the elevation of their dining experiences; offering service beyond expectations; and providing unmatched and redefined product, architecture and design.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah was voted as the World’s Leading Luxury All Suite Hotel.

An architectural spectacle, the iconic sail-shaped hotel is reflective of the Emirate’s past and future, as well as its endeavour to transition into one of the most culturally diverse and dynamic cities in the world.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah not only challenges the norms of traditional hotel design but redefines the meaning of luxury hospitality in both Dubai and globally, and is renowned for its exceptional service.

Jumeirah Etihad Towers’ Royal Etihad Suite was voted as the World’s Leading Hotel Suite.

Encompassing the entirety of the 60th floor, complete with sitting rooms, dining facilities, bedrooms and butler facilities, the suite exists in harmony with the ocean, providing calming and neutral hues to create an aura of understated elegance.

Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa was voted as the World’s Leading Desert Resort.

The recently opened Jumeirah Al Wathba is set in the mesmerizing desert landscape of Abu Dhabi and promises a remote escape complete with spaciously designed rooms and villas that feature timeless local details, traditional artwork and Arabesque accessories.

The resort ensures guests have an immersive cultural experience; all while being surrounded by breath-taking views of the desert landscape.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort was voted as the World’s Leading Resort Design.

Jumeirah Group’s first luxury ‘eco-conscious’ beachfront resort, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island overlooks 400 metres of beautiful white sand, offering breath-taking scenery and undisturbed wildlife.

Jose Silva, chief executive for Jumeirah Group, commented: “We are delighted with the success of our properties at the World Travel Awards.

“Winning these accolades is a reflection of our on-going commitment to market excellence and the world-class guest experiences that we offer.”

The World Travel Awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals worldwide.

Established in 1993, the awards are recognised as a world-class hallmark of quality.

Each year a series of gala ceremonies are staged to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence in the tourism industry.