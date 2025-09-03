Journeyscape Launches Four Bold New Alaska Expedition Cruise Itineraries

Journeyscape, the UK-based North America travel specialist and a sister brand of Journey Latin America, has expanded its Alaska holiday portfolio with the launch of four exhilarating expedition cruise itineraries, showcasing a small selection of their comprehensive range of experiences across the region. From immersive, small expedition-style adventures that prioritise off-ship exploration and expert-led excursions into Alaska’s wildest corners, to refined, luxury cruises aboard larger vessels where onboard comfort and cultural enrichment take centre stage, Journeyscape’s new offerings cater to every kind of traveller seeking to discover the USA’s northernmost state.

From glacier-draped fjords to bear-brimmed forests and vibrant indigenous communities, each itinerary is crafted to deliver authentic, well-defined experiences with expert guidance from naturalist guides, scientists, and photographers. “These new itineraries are all about exploration and meaningful connections with nature and your fellow passengers,” said Gary Tombs, Product Manager for Expedition Cruising at Journeyscape. “By partnering with some of the most reputable cruise operators in the industry, we’re able to match travellers with the itinerary, operator and ship that best meets their individual personalities, preferences and budgets.”

Alaska Escape: LeConte Bay, Wrangell and Misty Fjords – 8 days from £5,050pp

Sail through the extraordinary wilderness of Alaska with a National Geographic expedition team and photography guides. Explore iceberg-laden bays like LeConte or Tracy Arm, uncover Native American heritage on Wrangell Island, and track bears through the forests of Misty Fjords. With regular Zodiac and kayak outings, guests will spot wildlife from bald eagles to whales, and hike through moss-draped cedar forests. This is true expedition cruising — flexible, spontaneous, and deeply immersive.

Glacier Bay Alaskan Adventure Cruise – 10 days from £4,550pp

Venture into the heart of Glacier Bay National Park on a seven-night round-trip voyage from Juneau. Unlike other cruises, this itinerary offers two full days in the park, with rare opportunities to hike, kayak, and skiff into untouched corners. Sail aboard the Wilderness Discoverer or Wilderness Adventurer (both with a maximum capacity of under 80 guests) for intimate wildlife encounters with bears, whales, puffins, and more. Expect glassy waters, dramatic fjords, and unforgettable moments in nature.

Luxury Alaska Cruise – Vancouver to Anchorage – 12 days from £6,700pp

Embark on a luxurious journey from Vancouver to Anchorage aboard the Silver Moon or Silver Whisper. This all-suite cruise blends adventure with indulgence, featuring glacier-cut fjords, the Mendenhall Glacier, Sitka’s wild landscapes, and the famed Hubbard Glacier. Guests enjoy the S.A.L.T. Sea and Land Taste programme, exploring Alaska’s cultural identity through food. With butler service, fine dining, and curated excursions, this is Alaska at its most refined.

Canada and Alaska by Road, Rail and Sea: Rockies and the Inside Passage – 16 days from £7,895pp

This epic journey combines a 7-night Inside Passage cruise with a scenic rail adventure aboard the Rocky Mountaineer and a road journey into some of Canda’s most iconic scenery. Starting in Calgary and travelling through Banff, Lake Louise, and Kamloops, guests arrive in Vancouver before boarding their Alaska cruise. Highlights include Glacier Bay, Tracy Arm Inlet, and cultural experiences in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan. It’s a three-in-one holiday of a lifetime — blending Canada’s majestic landscapes with Alaska’s raw wilderness.