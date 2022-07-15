Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh debuts in Downtown Golden Triangle

Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh, Curio Collection by Hilton, is thrilled to welcome travelers and locals to Downtown Pittsburgh’s Golden Triangle neighbourhood. Paying homage to its foundation of a historic structure through a contemporary lens, the re-imagined, 185-room hotel and community gathering place offers a compact and cozy respite for today’s curious traveler. Honoring the city’s working-class history and distinct culture through analog offerings and design details with a modern industrial aesthetic, Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh seeks to inspire discovery within both visitors and Yinzers (as locals and natives are known) alike.

Reinventing the space that formerly housed the Distrikt Hotel Pittsburgh, the hospitality experience begins with the lobby. The new, inviting space creates a familiar, welcoming neighbourhood hub for all to enjoy with a mix of layered textures, earth-toned leather fabrics and clean steel accents. The focal point, an ‘offering table’ check-in experience, is complete with local Voodoo Brewery beer, wine from Pittsburgh Winery, spirits, snacks, and coffee by local roaster Nicholas Coffee. Welcoming visitors to “stay like they own the place,” the lobby features a curated library by Amazing Books & Records, board games, records collected by Get Hip Records, and rental bikes courtesy of local bike shop, Thick Bikes. In addition to these amenities, The Shop will feature a unique collection of items for purchase that reflect the creativity and craft of Joinery. From kicking back with a record at a listening station, to imbibing on a craft cocktail or beer in the library, to taking in a bold contemporary art collection curated by NINE dot ARTS showcasing emerging local talent, to gathering together to learn a new skill, the space will offer countless opportunities for exploration.

“Like the joining of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers with the Ohio River that gives the Golden Triangle its name, Joinery Hotel represents a natural coming together of community to create a new ‘place to be’ for locals in Steel City,” said Donato Coluccio, general manager and local resident. “We’re thrilled to debut as the ideal Downtown launch pad for leisure and business travelers to explore the best of Pittsburgh from a local’s point-of-view, as well as offer unique moments of discovery within our hotel that provide guests with an authentic sense of place.”

Simple, Thoughtful, Comfortable

Guest rooms at Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh are all simply, thoughtfully, and stylishly appointed with comfortable bedding and contemporary furniture, with workspace in select rooms. Room categories include Studio King or Queen Bed, Deluxe Studio Double Queen Bed, Suites, and a Penthouse Suite. Accessible rooms are also available, and all accommodations are pet friendly.

In terms of food and beverage, a select menu will be available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, sourced locally whenever possible.

Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh is a destination all its own for group clientele, with 800 square feet of interior meeting and event space on the mezzanine with a dedicated events team and catering to turn gatherings into occasions to remember. The outdoor terrace on the 10th floor, a stunner with dramatic views of the city, also provides a striking setting for social gatherings and community-driven programs of all types. Onsite spaces also include a handsome fitness center with Star Trac cardiovascular and resistance training equipment.

The Art of Hospitality in Pittsburgh

Emphasising the importance of community and the depths of what makes the quirky city of Pittsburgh tick, Joinery Hotel is partnering with local small businesses to offer regular programming and an active cultural calendar. The Cheers-to-Beer Sip Tour and Stay offer, for instance, is a collaboration with the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild, with a custom tour for hotel guests at 10 local breweries including Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh, Allegheny City Brewing, and Cinderlands Warehouse. The experience, which includes a complimentary Pittsburgh Brewers Guild Passport Guide, Joinery tote and surprise-and-delight treats, showcases Pittsburgh’s dynamic beer scene.

Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh has also cemented ties to the city’s creative community with the Steel City Artist-In-Residency Series, exhibiting works by local artists and creators. Starting with the hotel’s opening, the series will debut with works by multidisciplinary sculptor Blaine Siegel, using Polaroid photography to create an abstract work that will act as a window into the heart of Joinery Hotel. The final piece will be on public display September-November 2022. Following that this fall, the hotel will feature abstract artist Deanna Mance for a live, on-site painting series. Mance (who was also commissioned for a permanent mural in the lobby titled Threshold) will interact with guests while creating a work for display onsite in winter 2022. Looking ahead, the series will continue alongside additional programming that celebrates the community and culture of Pittsburgh for guests and locals.

Focused on highlighting community, driving entrepreneurial spirit, and motivating reinvention, Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh is thrilled to honor the deep roots of Pittsburgh through a contemporary lens.

Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh, Curio Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app.