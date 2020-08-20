Johnson appointed president of Borgata Hotel Casino

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has announced the appointment of Melonie Johnson to the roles of president and chief operating officer.

Having entered into the role during Atlantic City’s Covid-19-mandated shutdown, Johnson worked closely with local officials to safely reopen the property in July.

She will continue to oversee daily operations and strategic direction at the property in her new role, and is the first black female to be named president of an Atlantic City casino.

“I am very excited to be joining Atlantic City’s market-leading resort and look forward to working with some of the industry’s most knowledgeable and engaging team members as we further position Borgata for continued growth and success,” said Johnson.

Among only a handful of female leaders nationwide, Johnson is an industry veteran with nearly 25 years of leadership experience in hospitality and gaming.

Located in Atlantic City’s Marina District, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa features 2,000 guest rooms and is a MGM Resorts Luxury Destination.