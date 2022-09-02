John Barnes in Dubai with Premier Inn

Legendary England and Liverpool footballer John Barnes and Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn MENA team up as Britain’s biggest hospitality brand kicks off its 2022/2023 football marketing campaign.

Barnes is in Dubai with Premier Inn for a weekend of football, filming and fans, including hosting Saturday’s Everton-Liverpool derby at Premier Inn Al Jaddaf.

Premier Inn, owned by leading UK hospitality company, Whitbread, has across 11 properties in the MENA region. The brand established itself in the Middle East with the opening of Premier Inn Dubai Investment Park in 2008, and now operates seven hotels in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi and two in Qatar, with more in the pipeline.

Bringing the best of British charm to the region, Premier Inn’s vision is to ensure that that every guest – be they staying for one night or on a long-term basis – enjoys the warmest welcome, unrivalled hospitality, hearty food and a great night’s sleep.

Premier Inn has more than 800 hotels in the UK and Ireland, and has recently been named the UK’s top hotel brand in a survey by UK consumers’ champion, Which?, and was voted the number one travel and tourism brand in the UK in YouGov’s annual brand destination rankings for 2022.

