Jewel of the Seas to homeport in Cyprus from July

Royal Caribbean International has revealed Jewel of the Seas will be sailing seven-night cruises from Limassol, Cyprus, this summer.

Starting July 10th, the vessel will call Cyprus home for the first time and sail to the picturesque shores and ancient ruins in Cyprus, Greece and the Greek Isles through October.

Holidaymakers can visit a combination of culture-rich cities and idyllic islands, including Limassol, Athens, Greece and the Greeks islands of Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini.

The new 2021 summer itineraries from Cyprus will open for bookings on April 7th.

Sailing with vaccinated crew, the cruises – at this time – will be available to adult guests who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results.

ADVERTISEMENT

These current health and safety measures, like others, may evolve as they are evaluated on an ongoing basis.

“I’m delighted to announce our safe and gradual return to Europe.

“We know how eager our guests are to enjoy a getaway this summer, and these sailings, which include a mix of fantastic destinations and must-visit islands, make for the perfect getaway,” said Michael Bayley, president and chief executive, Royal Caribbean International.

“Cyprus is a beautiful island, and we are thankful to the Cypriot government for their support and enthusiasm in making these incredible itineraries possible.”